New York, Nov. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "GLOBAL E-WASTE MANAGEMENT MARKET FORECAST 2021-2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05989647/?utm_source=GNW

The market growth is influenced by factors such as, scarcity of precious metals’ sources, the reduced lifespan of electronic devices, and the high rate of obsolescence.



MARKET INSIGHTS

E-waste entails loosely discarded, obsolete, surplus, and broken, electronic or electric devices.However, when improperly disposed of, plastic, glass, and heavy metals in e-waste can seep into waterways, pollute the air, and also be hazardous to human health.



Therefore, the need for proper e-waste management is essential.

Rapid technical advancements, in addition to frequent product innovation, generate surging sales of electronic devices.As a result, televisions, mobile phones, and computers observe a growing trend, across the globe.



The continual increase in electronics sales can also be attributed to rising disposable income and purchasing power.New product launches with additional services and updated features influence customers to upgrade their old and outdated devices, with new gadgets.



Hence, these factors have reduced the lifespan of such devices by nearly 3 to 4 years.



REGIONAL INSIGHTS

The global e-waste management market growth is studied by assessing Europe, North America, and the Asia Pacific. North America is anticipated to lead the global market, owing to factors such as, the rapid increase in e-waste and insufficient e-waste management policies and regulations.



COMPETITIVE INSIGHTS

Low awareness among consumers and loose regulatory frameworks create adverse situations for expanding their presence towards market players.However, the lack of robust purchase patterns and customers’ hesitance in buying recycled products increases the competition among existing players, in order to raise their revenue share.



Hence, these factors lower the global market’s competitive rivalry.

Some of the leading companies operating in the market include, Boliden AB, Aurubis AG, Electronic Recyclers International Inc, Enviro-Hub Holdings Limited, LifeSpan Technology Recycling Inc, etc.



Our report offerings include:

• Explore key findings of the overall market

• Strategic breakdown of market dynamics (Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, Challenges)

• Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years, along with 3 years of historical data for all segments, sub-segments, and regions

• Market Segmentation cater to a thorough assessment of key segments with their market estimations

• Geographical Analysis: Assessments of the mentioned regions and country-level segments with their market share

• Key analytics: Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, Vendor Landscape, Opportunity Matrix, Key Buying Criteria, etc.

• Competitive landscape is the theoretical explanation of the key companies based on factors, market share, etc.

• Company profiling: A detailed company overview, product/services offered, SCOT analysis, and recent strategic developments



Companies mentioned

1. AURUBIS AG

2. BOLIDEN GROUP

3. ERI

4. ENVIRO-HUB HOLDINGS LTD

5. LIFESPAN RECYCLING CO INC

6. MBA POLYMERS INC

7. SIMS METAL MANAGEMENT LIMITED

8. STENA METALL

9. TETRONICS (INTERNATIONAL) LIMITED

10. UMICORE SA

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05989647/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001