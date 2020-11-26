To Nasdaq OMX Copenhagen A/S
Company announcement no. 481
November 26th, 2020
INTERIM REPORT APRIL 1ST, 2020 – SEPTEMBER 30TH, 2020 (H1 2020/21)
The H1 2020/21 report of the fiscal year was reviewed and approved at the Board of Directors meeting. The Board of Directors announces the following consolidated financial statements year to date (YTD) for H1 2020/21.
Highlights
Guidance for full year 2020/21
Glunz & Jensen maintain its full year guidance for 2020/21 as communicated on August 20th 2020 with a revenue in the range of DKK 130-140 million and EBITDA before non-recurring items and fair value adjustment on investment properties in the range of DKK 12-14 million.
This outlook assumes that demand and delivery is not significantly affected by the second wave of COVID-19 outbreak, and Management underlines that the guidance for the fiscal year 2020/21 is associated with a substantial uncertainty as economies – and hence industrial demand - are still impacted by COVID-19.
Sale of Selandia Park
As highlighted in the annual report 2019/20 and in the Q1 2020/21 company announcement, the Board of Directors decided to initiate a sales process for the investment properties in Selandia Park. The sales process is progressing and further information will be provided as a sale approaches its finalization. The potential sale of Selandia Park is not included in the guidance.
For further information please contact:
CEO Martin Overgaard Hansen: phone +45 22 60 84 05
Chairman of the board Flemming Nyenstad Enevoldsen: phone +45 40 43 13 03
