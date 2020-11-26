Dublin, Nov. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Oil and Gas CAPEX Outlook - Growth, Trends, and Forecasts (2020 - 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The oil and gas CAPEX is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 8.4% during the forecast period.
Factors, such as strong profitability following a trend to reduce project costs and optimize portfolios, which has led to divestment of low-margin fields, and increased focus on investment in higher-margin growth opportunities, are expected to increase the CAPEX during the forecast period.
Moreover, LNG-oriented gas projects are witnessing increased investment, as it is a less carbon-intensive fuel and helps in the transition to a lower carbon economy. However, volatile crude oil and natural gas prices, coupled with slow economic growth at a global level, are expected to restrain the oil and gas CAPEX during the forecast period.
The upstream sector is expected to be the largest segment, which would have the highest CAPEX, as several region's state-owned firms are prioritizing domestic oil and gas projects to improve energy security and reduce their dependence on imports.
Several greenfield projects, along with deepwater and ultra-deepwater exploration in African countries such as Senegal and Mauritania, possess ample opportunity for increased capital expenditure.
Asia-Pacific has recorded the highest gains in CAPEX and is likely to be the fastest-growing region, owing to operations of globally integrated majors along with national oil companies and new investments during the forecast period.
Key Market Trends
Upstream Sector to Dominate the Market
After the downturn in the oil and gas industry, as crude oil prices increased, the upstream sector gained momentum, and CAPEX represented a gain of 5.5% y-o-y in 2019 and 7.2% in 2018. As a number of oil and gas projects continues to increase, the upstream CAPEX is also expected to increase during the forecast period.
Asia-Pacific to Dominate the Market
Asia-Pacific is expected to witness a significant growth in the oil and gas CAPEX in the coming years due to the recent discoveries in the offshore and onshore region, coupled with increasing energy demand from countries such as China and India.
Competitive Landscape
The global oil and gas CAPEX market is moderately fragmented. Some of the key players are BP PLC, Exxon Mobil Corporation, Total SA, Chevron Corporation, and Royal Dutch Shell PLC.
Key Topics Covered:
1 INTRODUCTION
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET OVERVIEW
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Market Size and Demand Forecast in USD billion, till 2025
4.3 Crude Oil Production and Consumption Forecast, till 2025
4.4 Natural Gas Production and Consumption Forecast, till 2025
4.5 Installed Pipeline Historic Capacity and Forecast in Kilometers, till 2025
4.6 Historic and Production Forecast of Tight Oil, Oil Sands and Crude from Deepwater in kb/d, until 2030
4.7 Recent Trends and Developments
4.8 Government Policies and Regulations
4.9 Market Dynamics
4.9.1 Drivers
4.9.2 Restraints
4.10 Supply Chain Analysis
4.11 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 Sector
5.1.1 Upstream
5.1.2 Midstream
5.1.3 Downstream
5.2 Location
5.2.1 Onshore
5.2.2 Offshore
5.3 Geography
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements
6.2 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players
6.3 Company Profiles
6.3.1 Operator Companies
6.3.1.1 BP PLC
6.3.1.2 Royal Dutch Shell PLC
6.3.1.3 Chevron Corporation
6.3.1.4 Total SA
6.3.1.5 Exxon Mobil Corporation
6.3.1.6 Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC)
6.3.1.7 China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC)
6.3.1.8 Cairn Oil & Gas, a vertical of Vedanta Limited
6.3.1.9 Petroleo Brasileiro SA
6.3.1.10 Equinor ASA
6.3.2 Financial Institutions
6.3.2.1 JPMorgan Chase & Co.
6.3.2.2 Citigroup Inc.
6.3.2.3 Bank of America Corp
6.3.2.4 Royal Bank of Canada
6.3.2.5 Barclays PLC
6.3.2.6 Deutsche Bank AG
6.3.2.7 Credit Suisse Group AG
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
