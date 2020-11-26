New York, Nov. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "GLOBAL BLOW MOLDED PLASTICS MARKET FORECAST 2021-2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05989642/?utm_source=GNW

The increasing automotive applications, the growing demand for dairy products, and the flourishing packaging industry, are among the factors set to fuel market growth.



MARKET INSIGHTS

Blow molding is a manufacturing process that entails the inflation of plastic tube to get the desired shape, resulting in the production of a hollow plastic product.Several types of plastic pellets are used in the process.



Blow-molded plastics are easy to store and ship.

There is an increasing demand for consumer goods, beverages, and processed food, in Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and developed European markets.This is one of the major factors fueling the packaging industry market growth.



It is also benefited by the rising demand from the food and pharmaceutical sectors.Plastics are gaining prominence in packaging due to their temperature resistance, ability to withstand wear & tear, durability, and corrosion resistance.



Moreover, there is an increasing demand for blow molded plastics in packaging applications like industrial shipping pails, caps & closures, crates, and totes.Also, the rising prominence of manufacturing bottles, cans, and canisters of several shapes & sizes for packaging applications supplements the packaging industry market growth.



Thus, the thriving packaging market is projected to influence the growth of the market studied. However, increasing environmental concerns can impede the market growth.



REGIONAL INSIGHTS

The global blow molded plastics market is geographically segmented into Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and rest of world, for growth assessment.Of these, the Asia Pacific is projected to harbor the largest market share and record the highest CAGR, in terms of volume and revenue, during the forecast period.



The growing automotive and packaging industries are raising the demand for blow molded plastics in the region.



COMPETITIVE INSIGHTS

The intense competitive rivalry is attributed to the huge opportunities provided by the market to vendors of all sizes, notwithstanding their capabilities. Some of the leading companies in the market are Inpress Plastic Ltd, Berry Global Inc, Pet All Manufacturing Inc, International Automotive Components Group, Magna International Inc, etc.



Our report offerings include:

• Explore key findings of the overall market

• Strategic breakdown of market dynamics (Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, Challenges)

• Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years, along with 3 years of historical data for all segments, sub-segments, and regions

• Market Segmentation cater to a thorough assessment of key segments with their market estimations

• Geographical Analysis: Assessments of the mentioned regions and country-level segments with their market share

• Key analytics: Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, Vendor Landscape, Opportunity Matrix, Key Buying Criteria, etc.

• Competitive landscape is the theoretical explanation of the key companies based on factors, market share, etc.

• Company profiling: A detailed company overview, product/services offered, SCOT analysis, and recent strategic developments



Companies mentioned

1. MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC

2. INTERNATIONAL AUTOMOTIVE COMPONENTS GROUP

3. BERRY GLOBAL INC

4. PET ALL MANUFACTURING INC

5. INPRESS PLASTIC LTD

6. THE DOW CHEMICAL COMPANY

7. COMAR LLC

8. RUTLAND PLASTICS LTD

9. THE PLASTIC FORMING COMPANY

10. AGRI-INDUSTRIAL PLASTICS

11. GARRTECH INC

12. CREATIVE BLOW MOLDING TOOLING

13. NORTH AMERICAN PLASTICS LTD

14. MACHINERY CENTER INC

15. LYONDELL BASELL INDUSTRIES NV

16. EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05989642/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001