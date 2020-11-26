Save on weighted blanket deals at the Black Friday & Cyber Monday sale, including all the latest warming & cooling weighted blanket deals
Black Friday 2020 researchers have identified the top weighted blanket deals for Black Friday & Cyber Monday, together with deals on 15lb, 18lb, 20lb, and more weighted blankets. Links to the latest deals are listed below.
Best Weighted Blanket Deals:
- Save up to 20% on hypoallergenic weighted blankets & bundles at Purple.com - check the latest prices of weighted blankets suitable for queen and king bed sizes and includes free shipping
- Save up to 40% on weighted blankets for adults & kids at Walmart - check the latest deals on a wide range of 18lb, 20lb, 7ln, 12lb & 15lb standard and cooling weighted blankets
- Save up to 25% on a wide range of weighted blankets at Overstock.com - check the latest savings on cotton, faux fur, fleece, and cooling weighted blankets
- Save up to $35 on weighted blankets for kids and adults at Target.com - check live prices on 12-lb, 15-lb, 18-lb, and 20-lb weighted blankets
- Save up to 37% on weighted blankets including 20lb, 18lb & more at Amazon - click the link for the latest savings on cotton, down, fleece & more cooling & weighted blankets for kids and adults
- Save on weighted blankets at Tempur-Pedic - check the live prices on 15-lb and 20-lb weighted blankets
- Save up to 50% on kids weighted blankets at Amazon - check the latest deals on 5 lb, 7lb & 10lb weighted blankets, cooling weighted blankets for boys & girls, including hypoallergenic & water-resistant fabric options
- Save up to 32% on cooling weighted blankets for adults & kids at Amazon - available in 20 lb, 18lb, 15lb, 12lb, 10lb, 7lb & 5lb cooling weighted blanket sizes
Want some more deals? Click here to access the entire selection of live deals at Walmart’s Black Friday & Cyber Monday sale and click here to shop Amazon’s live Black Friday & Cyber Monday deals. Deal Tomato earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.
About Deal Tomato: Deal Tomato reports on popular sales events. As an Amazon Associate and affiliate Deal Tomato earns from qualifying purchases.
Contact: Andy Mathews (andy@nicelynetwork.com)