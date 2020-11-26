Dublin, Nov. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Zinc Chloride Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2020-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The market for zinc chloride is expected to register a CAGR of 3% during the forecast period
A major factor that will drive the growth of the zinc chloride market during the forecast period is the growth of the textile industry, which is expected to lead to an increase in the demand for zinc chloride. Additionally, zinc chloride is used in the chemical industry for manufacture of dyes, intermediate chemicals, and solvents, like ethyl acetate. On the flipside, the high toxicity of zinc chloride causes serious health hazards, thereby, hampering the growth of the market studied.
The textile industry is expected to have a high demand for zinc chloride, during the forecast period.
The Asia-Pacific region is expected to be the largest and the fastest-growing market, owing to the increasing demand from various end-user industries.
Key Market Trends
Increasing Usage in the Textile Processing Industry
A rise in the demand for zinc chloride from the textile processing industry is the major factor that is driving the global zinc chloride market.
Asia-Pacific Region to Dominate the Market
The Asia-Pacific region is forecasted to register the highest growth and dominate the global zinc chloride market.
Competitive Landscape
The zinc chloride market is fragmented, with no player accounting for a major share. Some of the key players operating in the market include American Elements, TIB Chemicals AG, Vijaychem Industries, Flaurea Chemicals, and Zaclon LLC.
Key Topics Covered:
1 INTRODUCTION
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Drivers
4.1.1 Growing Demand from the Textile Industry
4.1.2 Increasing Synthesis of Chemicals
4.2 Restraints
4.3 Industry Value Chain Analysis
4.4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 Application
5.1.1 Water Treatment
5.1.2 Catalyst
5.1.3 Other Applications
5.2 End-user Industry
5.2.1 Chemicals
5.2.2 Oil and Gas
5.2.3 Textile
5.2.4 Metallurgy
5.2.5 Other End-user Industries
5.3 Geography
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements
6.2 Market Share Analysis
6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players
6.4 Company Profiles
6.4.1 American Elements
6.4.2 Flaurea Chemicals
6.4.3 Global Chemical Co., Ltd.
6.4.4 Lipmes
6.4.5 Shanxi Wencheng Chemical Co. Ltd
6.4.6 Tianjin Nanping Chemical Co. Ltd
6.4.7 TIB Chemicals AG
6.4.8 Vijaychem Industries
6.4.9 Weifang Dongfangsheng Chemical Co. Ltd
6.4.10 Zaclon LLC
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
