However, the high cost of electronic pipettes is expected to obstruct the growth of the market to a certain extent during the forecast period.



Pipettes are devices help in preventing contamination and easy handling of liquids during laboratory procedures.They are laboratory tools commonly used in biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and chemical laboratories to transport specific volume of liquids or samples.



Two types of pipettes commonly used are glass pipettes that are excellent in chemical resistance, and plastic pipettes that are convenient in preventing contamination.Various types of pipette designs such as electronic pipetting and ultra-light pipettes are available in the market.



The pipettes help in accurately measuring the liquids for various biology experiments, pharmaceutical applications, and others.



The rise in number of pharmaceutical industry will also increase drug development and research and development activities in the coming years which will boost the pipette market in the Middle East & Africa region.For instance, Saudi Arabia and São Paulo are looking forward to be the pharmaceutical hub for the Middle East and North African region.



The decision was taken at a seminar held at Arab Brazilian Chamber of Commerce in October 2019, in São Paulo.Further, lifestyle changes have led to higher incidences of non-contagious chronic diseases and conditions mostly being cardiovascular disease, obesity and type-2 diabetes.



The growing Aging population is promising for foreign businesses looking to enter the market, as there are new challenges and demands to fulfil that the domestic companies cannot fulfill.Besides, it is expected that the pharmaceutical market in Saudi Arabia is expected to grow at a phenomenal rate.



The growth is due to factors such as tremendously rising population, increasing incidences of the chronic diseases, rising infrastructure for the healthcare facilities centers, diagnostic laboratories, and clinical research laboratories, among others.



Based on type, the pipette market is segmented into air displacement pipette, and positive displacement pipette. The air displacement pipette segment held a larger share of the market in 2019, whereas the positive displacement pipette segment is anticipated to register a higher CAGR in the market during the forecast period.



Based on category, the pipette market is segmented into manual and electronic. The manual segment held a larger share of the market in 2019, whereas the electronic segment is anticipated to register a higher CAGR in the market during the forecast period.



Based on channel, the pipette market is segmented into single channel and multi-channel (8-channel, 12-channel, and others). The multi-channel segment held a larger share of the market in 2019 and is anticipated to register a higher CAGR in the market during the forecast period.

Based on volume, the pipette market is segmented into adjustable volume and fixed volume. The adjustable volume segment held a larger share of the market in 2019 and is anticipated to register a higher CAGR in the market during the forecast period.



Based on application, the pipette market is segmented into pharmaceutical laboratories, biotech laboratories, food and beverage, forensic laboratories, and others. The pharmaceutical laboratories segment held the largest share of the market in 2019 and is anticipated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.



Some of the major primary and secondary sources for pipette market included in the report are European Excipient Certification Organization (EXCiPACT), Dubai Biotech Research Park, and others.

