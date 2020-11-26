Dublin, Nov. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Viscosity Reducing Agents Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2020 - 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The market for viscosity reducing agents is expected to grow at a CAGR of about 5% globally during the forecast period
Growing demand from the oil & gas industry along with other drives are driving the market. On the flip side, stringent environmental regulations coupled with unfavorable conditions arising due to the COVID-19 outbreak are hindering the market growth.
Asia-Pacific region to dominate the market across the globe with the largest consumption from countries such as China and India.
Key Market Trends
Growing Demand from the Oil & Gas Industry
Viscosity reducing agents are widely used in oil & gas industries and is expected to grow rapidly during the forecast period.
Asia-Pacific Region to Dominate the Market
The Asia-Pacific region is expected to dominate the market for viscosity reducing agents during the forecast period due to an increase in demand from countries like China and India.
Competitive Landscape
The global viscosity reducing agents market is partially fragmented with players accounting for a marginal share of the market. Few companies include BYK-CHEMIE GMBH, LiquidPower Specialty Products Inc., Innospec, Oil Flux, and BASF SE.
Key Topics Covered:
1 INTRODUCTION
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Drivers
4.1.1 Growing Demand From the Oil & Gas Industry
4.1.2 Other Drivers
4.2 Restraints
4.2.1 Stringent Environmental Regulations
4.2.2 Unfavourable Conditions Arising Due to the COVID-19 Outbreak
4.3 Industry Value Chain Analysis
4.4 Porters Five Forces Analysis
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 Type
5.1.1 Drag Reducing Agents
5.1.2 Surfactants & Additives
5.1.3 Dispersing Agents
5.1.4 Others
5.2 End-user Industry
5.2.1 Oil & Gas
5.2.2 Paints & Coatings
5.2.3 Plastics
5.2.4 Other Manufacturing Industries
5.3 Geography
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Mergers & Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements
6.2 Market Share Analysis
6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players
6.4 Company Profiles
6.4.1 Alberta Treating Chemicals LTD.
6.4.2 ARKEMA Group
6.4.3 Baker Hughes Company
6.4.4 BASF SE
6.4.5 BYK-CHEMIE GMBH
6.4.6 CHINAFLOC
6.4.7 Ecolab
6.4.8 Innospec
6.4.9 LiquidPower Specialty Products Inc.
6.4.10 NuGenTecx
6.4.11 Oil Flux
6.4.12 Qflo
6.4.13 The Lubrizol Corporation
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
7.1 Growing Demand Due from Emerging Economies
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dni6e6
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
