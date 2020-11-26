Pune, Nov. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global automotive selective catalytic reduction market size is projected to reach USD 11.60 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 10.8% during the forecast period. Increasing air pollution from vehicles around the globe is the primary factor driving the growth of this market, states Fortune Business Insights™ in its report, titled “Automotive Selective Catalytic Reduction (SCR) Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Vehicle Type (Passenger Car, Light Commercial Vehicle, and Heavy Commercial Vehicle), By Catalyst Type (Copper zeolite, Iron zeolite, and Others (vanadium, titanium, etc.)), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027”. According to the Union of Concerned Scientists, heavy-duty vehicles running on diesel are responsible for over 25% of the global warming emissions. Furthermore, research by the University of Chicago reveals that fossil fuel-induced air pollution has cut global life expectancy by an average of 1.8 years per person. As a result, there is growing desperation for technologies that can lower or eliminate emissions from fossil fuel-powered vehicles. Selective catalytic reduction systems can prove instrumental in this endeavor as they are advanced active emissions control technology. These systems involve the injection of a liquid-reductant agent using a special catalyst into the exhaust stream of a diesel engine, facilitating nitrogen oxide (NOx) reduction reactions.

The COVID-19 pandemic has brought the world economy to its knees, giving rise to rampant uncertainty, anxiety, and panic across the industries. Governments are deploying various strategies to pull their countries out of this crisis, while private companies are exploring alternatives to survive these hard times. At Fortune Business Insights™, we are striving to gain market intelligence to equip you with updated information and aid your efforts at wading through this crisis. We are offering precise market reports based on our expertise and experience in the field of market research.





Request a Sample PDF Brochure:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/automotive-selective-catalytic-reduction-scr-market-103632





List of Key Companies Profiled in the Automotive Selective Catalytic Reduction (SCR) Market Report:

Plastic Omnium (France)

Magneti Marelli SPA (Corbetta, Italy)

Bosal (Lummen, Belgium)

Ceram-Ibiden (Austria)

Johnson Matthey (London, United Kingdom)

Envirotherm GmbH (Essen, Germany)

Röchling Group (Mannheim, Germany)

Haldor Topsoe (Lyngby, Denmark)

Faurecia (Nanterre, France)

Robert Bosch GmbH (Stuttgart, Germany)

BASF (Ludwigshafen, Germany)

Cormetech (North Carolina, United States)

Tenneco Inc. (Illinois, USA)





As per the report, the value of this market stood at USD 7.83 billion in 2019. The salient features of the report include:

Holistic insights into the various trends and drivers shaping the growth trajectory of the market;

In-depth analysis of the different hindrances obstructing market growth;

Careful evaluation of the regional prospects and competitive dynamics of the market; and

Granular study of all the market segments.





Restraining Factor

Increasing Adoption of Electric Vehicles to Limit Market Growth

With concerns surrounding escalating pollution levels rising worldwide, there is a growing consumer inclination towards electric vehicles (EVs). Recent data from the International Energy Agency (IEA) show that global EV sales in 2019 surpassed 2.1 million, increasing the world EV stock to 7.2 million. Accounting for 2.6% of the global car sales, the IEA predicts that in 2020 EVs will make up 3% of the global car sales, even amid the COVID-19 pandemic, with supportive policies in China and Europe further stoking the adoption of EVs. While the EV market is soaring, the automotive selective catalytic reduction market growth is likely to get inhibited by the rising demand for EVs as SCR systems are designed to lower nitrogen oxide emissions from diesel engines. Since EVs eschew the need for internal combustion engines, a widening market for EV will inevitably affect the SCR market and stall its growth.





Check Discount:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/check-discount/automotive-selective-catalytic-reduction-scr-market-103632





Regional Insights

Asia Pacific to Have a Commanding Lead; North America to Display Healthy Growth

The Asia Pacific market size stood at USD 3.00 billion in 2019 and the region is expected to retain its prominent position in the market owing to the surging demand for passenger vehicles. Moreover, rapid economic development in countries such as India, China, and Vietnam is generating a massive demand for advanced automotive technologies that make vehicles more fuel- and energy-efficient.

North America is anticipated to tighten its hold on the automotive selective catalytic reduction market share during the forecast period on account of the growing utilization of light commercial vehicles in the region. In Europe, the market will be mainly propelled by the increasing stringency of regulations governing vehicular emissions.





Competitive Landscape

Leading Players to Focus on Incorporating Smart Technologies in SCR Systems

A novel trend emerging in the competitive landscape of this market is the fusion of smart sensor technologies with SCR systems by key players to enhance the accuracy and efficiency of vehicles. On the other hand, a few companies in the automotive SCR market are grappling with the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, which is forcing them to cut costs and delay investment plans.





Industry Developments:

July 2020: Robert Bosch announced the development of a new range of nitrogen oxide sensors and exhaust gas temperature sensors that will augment the company’s workshop range. The new sensors provide comprehensive exhaust-gas treatment from a single source and are in compliance with the current emission standards.

June 2020: The world’s largest diesel-engine catalyst-maker, Johnson Matthey, announced plans to slash 2,500 jobs due to the disruptions caused to automotive suppliers by the coronavirus pandemic. Cutting around 17% of its staff, Johnson aims to save around USD 101 million annually.





Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report with TOC:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/automotive-selective-catalytic-reduction-scr-market-103632





Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Merger, Acquisitions, and Partnerships Distributor Analysis – For Major Players Growth and Penetration Analysis Porter’s Five Forces Analysis PEST Analysis Vendor Landscape

Global Automotive Selective Catalytic Reduction Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2016-2027 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Catalyst Type Copper Zeolite Iron Zeolite Others (Vanadium, Titanium, etc.) Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Vehicle Type Passenger Cars Light Commercial Vehicles Heavy Commercial Vehicles Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region North America Europe Asia pacific Rest of the World



TOC Continued…!





Get your Customized Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/automotive-selective-catalytic-reduction-scr-market-103632





Have a Look at Related Research Insights:

Automotive Catalytic Converter Market Size , Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Product Type (Two Way Oxidation, Three-Way Oxidation-Reduction, Diesel Oxidation Catalyst), By Material Type (Platinum, Palladium, and Rhodium) and By Vehicle Type (Passenger Car, Light Commercial Vehicle, and Heavy Commercial Vehicle) and Regional Forecasts, 2020-2027

Automotive Turbocharger Market Size , Share & Industry Analysis, By Technology Type (Variable Geometry Turbocharger, Wastegate Turbocharger, and Electric Turbocharger), By Fuel Type (Gasoline and Diesel), By Vehicle Type (Passenger Car, Light Commercial Vehicle, and Heavy Commercial Vehicle) and Regional Forecasts, 2019-2026

Commercial Vehicle Market Size , Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Vehicle Type (Light Commercial Vehicle, Heavy Commercial Vehicle, and Buses & Coaches), By Power Source (Gasoline, Diesel, HEV / PHEV, Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV), Fuel Cell Vehicle) and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027





About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights™, we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We, therefore, offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.





Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Fortune Business Insights™