New York, Nov. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Middle East & Africa Egg White Powder Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis By Grade, Distribution Channel, and Application" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05989552/?utm_source=GNW

Egg white powder is rich source of amino acids, calcium, and cholesterol-free protein.



Proteins are considered as building blocks to maintain the structure and functions of the human body.These biomolecules are made up of amino acids attached by peptide bonds in long chains.



There are 20 different kinds of amino acids linked together that determine the role of protein in the human body.Proteins play a key role in transporting molecules throughout the body by helping in cell repair and protecting the body from viruses and bacteria.



It also promotes proper growth and development in children, teenagers, and pregnant women. Various studies show that protein-rich diet intake helps to gain muscle mass and strength, along with preventing muscle loss during weight management or weight loss program. People consuming more protein tend to maintain bone mass better and are at a much lower risk of osteoporosis and fractures. High protein intake boosts metabolism and results in the burning of excess calorie content, which further helps in proper weight management and weight loss. These benefits of protein are attracting consumers toward protein-rich food and beverages. This further creates a huge demand for egg white powder across MEA. Additionally, growing trend of veganism and vegetarian diet is further propelling the demand for egg white powder. Moreover, growing health and wellness trends among population has created a significant demand for functional food & beverages and dietary supplements over the past years, thereby boosting the demand for egg white powder.

In terms of application, the food processing segment accounted for the largest share of the MEA egg white powder market in 2019.Egg white powder has several advantages that make it suitable to be used in food processing.



Egg white powder has excellent foaming and gelling properties due to the dry heating of egg white powder, which is mainly done to offset the harmful effects of the spray drying process applied to the egg white functionality.Owing to its foaming and gelling properties, egg white powder is used as an important food ingredient.



Egg white powder, in its reconstituted form, has many applications.A whipping composition can be made from the reconstituted egg white powder with an okra gum or in combination with a whipping agent.



The resulting whipping composition shortens the whip time, increases the volume, and improves the texture of the angel food cakes that are made from the reconstituted egg white powder. Owing to its microbial safety and reduced volume compared to liquid or unshelled eggs, egg white powder is also used in food processing.



COVID-19 pandemic has affected industries and economies in various countries due to lockdowns, business shutdowns, and travel bans, thereby negatively impacting the egg white powder in MEA.Saudi Arabia has the maximum number of COVID-19 cases in the MEA region followed by South Africa and the UAE.



UAE was the first country in MEA to report a confirmed case of COVID-19.



The overall MEA egg white powder market size has been derived using both primary and secondary sources.To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market.



The process also serves the purpose of obtaining overview and forecast for the MEA egg white powder market with respects to all the segments pertaining to the region.Also, multiple primary interviews have been conducted with industry participants and commentators to validate the data, as well as to gain more analytical insights into the topic.



The participants who typically take part in such a process include industry experts such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers along with external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders specializing in the MEA egg white powder market. Agroholding Avangard, Bouwhuis Enthoven, Wulro BV, Kewpie Corporation, and Ovostar Union NV are among a few players operating in the MEA egg white powder market.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05989552/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001