The phenol market is expected to register a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period
Growing demand for Bisphenol-A is driving the market. On the flip side, a ban on BPA in the United States and Europe is hindering the growth of the market.
The largest single market for phenol is in the production of Bisphenol-A (BPA), which is manufactured from phenol and acetone. BPA is, in turn, used to manufacture polycarbonate (the largest and fastest-growing use for BPA) and epoxy resins. Both polycarbonate and epoxy resins are used in many different industries and in countless items that we encounter every day.
The Asia-Pacific region is expected to dominate the global phenol market and is also forecasted to be the fastest-growing region over the forecast period.
Key Market Trends
Bisphenol-A Product Type to Drive the Market
Bisphenol-A (BPA), a colorless crystalline solid organic compound, is used primarily as a strengthener in polycarbonate plastics and epoxy resins. Additionally, it is used for unsaturated polyester, polysulfone, and polyetherimide.
Asia-Pacific Region to Dominate the Market
Asia-Pacific region represents the largest market for phenol due to its extensive use of BPA which finds its application in manufacturing polycarbonates and epoxy resins. The BPA market is anticipated to be driven by automobiles and the construction industry during the period.
Competitive Landscape
The Global Phenol Market is fragmented. Some of the players in the market include Royal Dutch Shell PLC, Solvay, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, Mitsui Chemicals Inc., and Cepsa.
