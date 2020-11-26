Dublin, Nov. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Biorational Pesticide - Market and Technology Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Biorational pesticides are a combination of two words namely, biological and rational. The product is used for crop protection that helps conserve the environment. Environmentally sustainable method of cultivation is an important trait concerning consumer demand. This is because of the growing awareness with regards to maintaining the ecological balance and hereafter protecting the environment. Therefore, the market for organic crops cultivated through farming methods that are both economically and ecologically viable is a key driver for this market. Moreover, biorational pesticides help with concerns related to maximum residue limits.



Chemical pesticides have high toxicity because of which it harms both the environment and the crops. Moreover, due to soil leaching, the chemically hazardous substances enter the food chain and the water bodies which disrupts the environmental food pyramid. Biorational pesticides not just help as an alternative control agent to pesticides and antimicrobials but they also help with plant biotic stress management, root, as well as shoot development and they, offer several physiological benefits that aid a plant's growth.



The key driver for this market is the growing demand for residue-free organic crops and the increasing use of conventional technology that is ecologically sustainable. Moreover, due to the expanding agricultural sector and the increased use of integrated pest management, the biorational pesticide market is accelerating steadily. Additionally, government organizations have been promoting the use of Biorational Pesticides which has had a positive impact on market growth. This report takes into analysis the entire spectrum of biorational pesticides and helps with deciphering the market trends of the same.



The market value for the global Biorational Pesticides market is projected to reach a value of USD 13 Billion by 2028 from a value of USD 5 Billion in the year 2020. The market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 14% during the forecast period. To provide a strategic analysis of the market, this report is segmented based on Type, Application, and Region. On the basis of region, NA is the largest shareholder of this market with a market value that accounts for nearly one-third of the global market revenue. Biorational insecticides is a widely used product that lies in the spectrum of biorational pesticides, it has a value of nearly 50% of the global market size owing to the increasing demand for organically grown crops with no pesticide residue. The botanical source for biorational pesticides dominates the source segment due to its non-toxic and ecologically sustainable nature.



