Dublin, Nov. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Biorational Pesticide - Market and Technology Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Biorational pesticides are a combination of two words namely, biological and rational. The product is used for crop protection that helps conserve the environment. Environmentally sustainable method of cultivation is an important trait concerning consumer demand. This is because of the growing awareness with regards to maintaining the ecological balance and hereafter protecting the environment. Therefore, the market for organic crops cultivated through farming methods that are both economically and ecologically viable is a key driver for this market. Moreover, biorational pesticides help with concerns related to maximum residue limits.
Chemical pesticides have high toxicity because of which it harms both the environment and the crops. Moreover, due to soil leaching, the chemically hazardous substances enter the food chain and the water bodies which disrupts the environmental food pyramid. Biorational pesticides not just help as an alternative control agent to pesticides and antimicrobials but they also help with plant biotic stress management, root, as well as shoot development and they, offer several physiological benefits that aid a plant's growth.
The key driver for this market is the growing demand for residue-free organic crops and the increasing use of conventional technology that is ecologically sustainable. Moreover, due to the expanding agricultural sector and the increased use of integrated pest management, the biorational pesticide market is accelerating steadily. Additionally, government organizations have been promoting the use of Biorational Pesticides which has had a positive impact on market growth. This report takes into analysis the entire spectrum of biorational pesticides and helps with deciphering the market trends of the same.
The market value for the global Biorational Pesticides market is projected to reach a value of USD 13 Billion by 2028 from a value of USD 5 Billion in the year 2020. The market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 14% during the forecast period. To provide a strategic analysis of the market, this report is segmented based on Type, Application, and Region. On the basis of region, NA is the largest shareholder of this market with a market value that accounts for nearly one-third of the global market revenue. Biorational insecticides is a widely used product that lies in the spectrum of biorational pesticides, it has a value of nearly 50% of the global market size owing to the increasing demand for organically grown crops with no pesticide residue. The botanical source for biorational pesticides dominates the source segment due to its non-toxic and ecologically sustainable nature.
This report is aimed at:
Reasons to buy:
Who is this report aimed for?
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
1.1 Objective
1.2 Market definition
1.3 Methodology
1.4 Events based Forecast Scenario
1.5 Who will benefit from this report
1.5.1 Business Leaders & Business Developers
1.6 Language
1.7 Opportunity Alerts
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Biorational Pesticides Market Trends and Insights
2.2 Major Findings
2.3 Major Conclusions
2.4 Important Tables and Graphs
3 Current Market Overview of the Global Biorational Pesticides Market
4 Current Technology Trends in the Global Biorational Pesticides
5 Market Segmentation
5.1 By Type
5.2 By Region
5.3 By Formulation
6 Market Analysis
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Porter's 5 Forces Analysis
6.2.1 Competitive Rivalry
6.2.2 Supplier Power
6.2.3 Buyer Power
6.2.4 Threat of Substitution
6.2.5 Threat of New Entry
6.3 PEST
6.4 Market Dynamics
6.4.1 Drivers
6.4.2 Restraints
6.4.3 Challenges
6.5 Country Analysis
6.5.1 United States
6.5.2 Canada
6.5.3 France
6.5.4 Germany
6.5.5 Spain
6.5.6 Portugal
6.5.7 Denmark
6.5.8 Netherlands
6.5.9 Sweden
6.5.10 Finland
6.5.11 United Kingdom
6.5.12 Switzerland
6.5.13 Italy
6.5.14 Japan
6.5.15 Israel
6.5.16 Turkey
6.5.17 Australia
6.5.18 China
6.5.19 Malaysia
6.5.20 Brazil
7 Forecast Global Biorational Pesticides Market by Type to 2028
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Global Biorational Pesticides Market by Type overview
7.3 Global Biorational Pesticides Market By Type (By Source)
7.3.1 Botanical
7.3.2 Microbial
7.3.3 Non-Organic
8 Forecast Global Biorational Pesticides by Region to 2028
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Global Biorational Pesticides Market by Region overview
8.3 Global Biorational Pesticides Market By Region (By Crop Type)
8.3.1 Fruits & Vegetables
8.3.2 Cereals & Grains
8.3.3 Oilseeds & Pulses
9 Forecast Global Biorational Pesticides Market by Formulation to 2028
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Global Biorational Pesticides Market by Formulation
9.3 Global Biorational Pesticides Market By Formulation (By Mode of Application)
9.3.1 Foliar Spray
9.3.2 Soil Treatment
9.3.3 Trunk Injection
10 Opportunity Analysis Global Biorational Pesticides Market
11 Events based forecast for the Global Biorational Pesticides Market to 2028
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Events forecast factors
11.3 Global Market
11.4 Events Based Forecast- Scenario 1
11.5 Events Based Forecast- Scenario 2
12 Corona Impact
13 Conclusions and recommendations
14 Company Profiles
15 About the publisher
15.1 General
15.2 Contact us
15.3 Disclaimer
15.4 License information
15.4.1 1-User PDF License
15.4.2 5-User PDF License
15.4.3 Site PDF License
15.4.4 Enterprise PDF License
16 Appendices
16.1 Companies Mentioned
16.2 Abbreviations
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1ywlc
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: