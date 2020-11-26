Black Friday Away, Tumi, Samsonite and more luggage deals are underway, check out all the best Black Friday & Cyber Monday carry-on and luggage sets discounts here on this page
Here’s our list of the best luggage deals for Black Friday & Cyber Monday 2020, featuring the top savings on best sellers from well-known brands such as Samsonite, Away and Tumi. Access the best deals listed below.
Best Luggage Deals:
- Save up to $125 on Away suitcases, bags & backpack bundles at AwayTravel.com - Away are running holiday deals on The Journey Set, The Weekend Set & more bundle deals consisting of carry-ons, bags, packing cubes & more Away products
- Save up to 50% off + 30% off on Samsonite suitcases, bags & accessories at Samsonite.com - 50% off applied in cart + 30% off on the order with a special holiday discount code
- Save $125 off The Journey Set at AwayTravel.com - this bundle deal includes The Everywhere Bag, The Bigger Carry-on & a set of 4 packing cubes
- Save up to 60% on suitcases and luggage sets at Walmart - check the latest deals on EV1 from Ellen DeGeneres, SwissPro & more top-rated suitcases and luggage
- Save $125 off The Weekend Set at AwayTravel.com - this bundle deal includes The Backpack & The Weekender
- Save up to 76% on a wide range of suitcases and travel gear at Amazon - check live prices on top brands including Samsonite, Away, TUMI, American Tourister, Olympia, Travelpro, Briggs & Riley & more
- Save up to 52% on luggage at Target.com- includes luggage from Samsonite, SWISSGEAR, Aerolite, Massermeister & more
- Save up to 78% on a wide range of luggage and luggage sets at Belk.com - choose from carry-ons, spinners, and checked hardside and softside luggage
- Save on backpacks, carryalls, luggage & more at douchebags.com - see the latest prices on top-rated bags and luggage available in a wide range of sizes
- Save up to 51% on top-rated Samsonite luggage sets, duffels, backpacks & more at Amazon - check live prices on the best-selling Winfield 2 & Omni Expandable hardside spinner luggage & more
- Save $40 off The Extras Set at AwayTravel.com - the set includes The Hanging Toiletry Bag, The Large Shoe Cube & The Insider Packing Cubes
- Save $40 off The Extra Extras Set at AwayTravel.com - the set include The Large Toiletry Bag, The Small Shoe Cube, and The Jewelry Box.
- Save up to 68% on carry on luggage from brands including Samsonite, SwissGear, American Tourister, Kenneth Cole REACTION, Aerolite, and Massermeister at Amazon - check live prices on hardside and softside carry-ons, spinners, and expandable luggage sets
- Save up to 78% on a wide range of carry-ons from Wrangler, U.S. Traveler, and American Tourister, at Walmart - includes softside and hardshell expandable spinners and carry-on luggage sets
- Save up to 62% on American Tourister hardside & softside suitcases & luggage sets at Amazon- includes different sizes and colors
- Save up to 75% on Travelpro expandable rollaboard suitcases & lightweight carry-on luggage at Amazon - click the link for latest deals on softside expandable spinner wheel luggage, lightweight expandable carry-ons and more
- Save up to $140 on a wide range of Briggs & Riley carry-on luggage, suitcases & backpacks at Amazon - check the latest deals on expandable luggage, spinner wheel luggage, underseat carry-on bags and more from Briggs & Riley
- Save up to 73% on Olympia suitcases & luggage sets at Amazon - view available offers on top-selling Apache carry-on spinner, Deluxe Fashion rolling overnighter, Titan expandable hardside spinners & more
In need of some more deals? Click here to check out the entire range of deals at Walmart’s Black Friday & Cyber Monday sale and click here to check out Amazon’s latest Black Friday & Cyber Monday deals. Retail Fuse earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.
About Retail Fuse: Retail Fuse reports the latest retail news. As an Amazon Associate and affiliate Retail Fuse earns from qualifying purchases.
Contact: Andy Mathews (andy@nicelynetwork.com)