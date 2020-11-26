Vast Resources plc / Ticker: VAST / Index: AIM / Sector: Mining

26 November 2020

Vast Resources plc
(“Vast” or the “Company”)

Award of rights under the Company’s Share Appreciation Rights Scheme

Vast Resources plc, the AIM-listed mining company, announces the offer of rights as set out below (the ‘Award’) under the Share Appreciation Rights Scheme (the ‘Scheme’) which was set up to incentivise directors and senior executives/consultants of the Company.

The basis of the Scheme

The basis of the Scheme, for which new authorities were last granted at the Annual General Meeting of the Company in 2019, is to grant a fixed number of ‘share appreciations rights’ (‘SARs’) to participants.  Each SAR consists of rights at the discretion of the Company either to receive ordinary shares in Vast (the ‘Shares’) based on a price equal to the six month VWAP of a Share immediately preceding the grant of the SAR (the ‘Exercise Price’) or to receive cash to a value equal to the difference between the Exercise Price and the daily VWAP on the date of exercise of a SAR.  A SAR may be exercised at any time between a given Vesting date (‘Vesting Date’) and the final date (the ‘Vesting Period’).  The Vesting Date is the date on which the Company confirms that any performance or other condition attached to the SAR has been satisfied. 

The Award

 Aggregate SARs awardedVesting dateVesting quantities
Paul Fletcher

Finance Director		35,000,000Immediate
31 March 2021		17,500,000
17,500,000
Roy Tucker
Executive Director		22,500,000Immediate
31 March 2021		11,250,000
11,250,000
Craig Harvey
Chief Operating Officer		20,000,000Immediate
31 March 2021		10,000,000
10,000,000
Nick Hatch

Non-Executive Director		10,000,000Immediate

31 March 2021		5,000,000

5,000,000
Other participants52,500,000Immediate
31 March 2021		26,250,000
26,250,000

The first half of each grant of Award vests immediately as the Company customarily makes grants in or about March of each year.  The Exercise Price for this grant of Award is 0.198p.

The SARs which have not vested are subject to satisfactory continued employment or engagement with the Company or its subsidiaries.  All SARs that are issued in accordance with the grant of Award have a Vesting Period of three years.

**ENDS**

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulations (EU) No. 596/2014 (“MAR”).

