BFSI sectors have significantly transformed themselves and implemented technology to meet the requirements of all customers.



BFSI institutions depend heavily on third-parties for developing the necessary IT environment to operate smoothly.The increasing dependence on the web has brought concerns in multitude and owing to this; banks are continually suffering downtime either because they were under cyber-attack or because of poor integration.



Thus, the number of conventionally tried and tested methods of financial cybercrimes, such as network scanning, phishing, virus/ malicious code, website intrusion and malware, and website defacements are rising constantly.Attributing to this fact, the BFSI industry players are increasingly investing on web browser security software, thereby substantially driving the growth of the MEA browser isolation software market.



Also the cyber-security technology is experiencing investment boost and this is among the other factors expected to positively influence the browser isolation software market.



In terms of enterprise size, the large enterprises segment led the MEA browser isolation software market in 2019.The advantages provided by browser isolation software such as to safeguard from malicious websites, incognito browsing, data damage blocking, decreased number of security warnings, and restriction of malware and zero-day attacks are pulling large enterprises to embrace the browser isolation software.



Large businesses typically have larger resources and more numerous allocations corresponded to SMEs, thereby expediting them to take more satisfying measures against any cyber threat.As an outcome, there is significant growth in the adoption of browser isolation software in large enterprises.



The browser isolation software limits web-based malware and phishing attempts, allowing large enterprises the most productive and efficient safeguard against today’s potent attacks.Digitalization is opening up new opportunities for large enterprises to adopt browser isolation software solutions.



Thus all the above factors are significantly driving the demand for browser isolation software in the large enterprises sector for the MEA region, which would ultimately drive browser isolation software market in MEA.



Also the ongoing COVID-19 is causing drastic impact across the MEA region.Among the MEA countries, South Africa has faced the highest number of COVID-19 confirmed cases.



The region comprises many growing economies such as the UAE, which are prospective market for browser isolation software providers, owing to the huge presence of diverse customer base for the IT & Telecom and BFSI industry.The COVID-19 pandemic would have significant effects on economies, but the MEA has negatively impacted as there is already pressure on the economy of various oil-based countries due to falling oil prices.



Additionally, the factory lockdowns, business shutdowns, and travel bans are further aggravating the economic problems of the countries in the MEA region.Hence, the estimated decline in MEA’s economic condition and impact of COVID-19 on the growth of various industries including browser isolation software market in the region is expected to negatively impact the growth of the browser isolation software market in 2020 and 2021.



However the browser isolation software market will experience steep rise from 2022 onwards.



The MEA browser isolation software market size has been derived using both primary and secondary sources.To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the browser isolation software market.



The process also serves the purpose of obtaining overview and forecast for the MEA browser isolation software market with respects to all the segments pertaining to the region.Also, multiple primary interviews have been conducted with industry participants and commentators to validate the data, as well as to gain more analytical insights into the topic.



The participants who typically take part in such a process include isolation software market experts such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers along with external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders specializing in the MEA browser isolation software market. Bitdefender; Broadcom, Inc.; Citrix Systems, Inc.; Ericom Software.; Menlo Security, Inc.; are among a few players operating in the MEA browser isolation software market.

