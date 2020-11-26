Dublin, Nov. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Release Coatings - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The publisher brings years of research experience to the 6th edition of this report. The 284-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Global Release Coatings Market to Reach $7.1 Billion by 2027



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Release Coatings estimated at US$5.4 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$7.1 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4% over the period 2020-2027.



Silicone, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 4.7% CAGR and reach US$4.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Non-Silicone segment is readjusted to a revised 3.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.2% CAGR



The Release Coatings market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.4 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.5 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.3% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.2% and 3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.1% CAGR.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others:

DowDupont Inc.

Evonik Industries AG

Hitac Adhesives and Coatings Inc.

Mayzo, Inc.

Momentive Performance Materials, Inc.

Omnova Solutions, Inc.

Product Release Europe Limited

Rayven, Inc.

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd.

Wacker Chemie AG

Key Topics Covered:



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Release Coatings Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 44

