WisdomTree Multi Asset Issuer PLC

LEI: 2138003QW2ZAYZODBU23

26 November 2020

WisdomTree Multi Asset Issuer PLC

(the “Issuer”)

Transition to ICSD Settlement Model

Further the announcements made by the ICAV on 03 November 2020, the Issuer desires to remind investors that the issue and settlement of trading in the shares of the Issuer will migrate to the International Central Securities Depositary (ICSD) settlement model on or around 11 December 2020.

The current DE ISINs which are created via a global bearer certificate (GBC) and currently held in Clearstream Frankfurt CSD will be deactivated and all DE ISINS and their corresponding WKNs will convert into the International Irish ISINs and corresponding WKNs as part of the ICSD migration.

There is no action required to be undertaken by current German GBC holders

For further information in relation to the above migration please find a “Frequently Asked Questions” document at the following links:

English: https://www.wisdomtree.eu/en-gb/-/media/eu-media-files/other-documents/faq/wisdomtree_wtma_q,-a-,a.pdf

German: https://www.wisdomtree.eu/de-de/-/media/eu-media-files/other-documents/faq/wisdomtree_wtma_q,-a-,a.pdf

Italian: https://www.wisdomtree.eu/it-it/-/media/eu-media-files/other-documents/faq/wisdomtree_wtma_q,-a-,a.pdf

The full list of impacted products is set out at Appendix I.

Should you have any questions in relation to the above, please do not hesitate to contact WisdomTree UK Limited at infoeu@wisdomtree.com.









Appendix I