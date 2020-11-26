New York, Nov. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Middle East & Africa Automated Dispensing Systems Market Forecast to 2027 – COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis – by Operation ; Application ; End User, and Country" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05989544/?utm_source=GNW





The Middle East and Africa automated dispensing systems market growth is attributed to the factors such as large usage of automated dispensing systems in pharmacies, high awareness for automated systems, increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, and growing geriatric population.Secondary growth drivers are product innovations and increasing rate of hospitalization.



However, problems associated with automated dispensing systems such as equipment breakdown and placing wrong program input are likely to pose a negative impact on the market growth.



Medication errors refer to mistakes in dispensing, prescribing, and giving medications that lead to or can harm the patient. In the wake of the increasing incidence of deaths caused by medication errors, government agencies across the world have started encouraging hospitals and pharmacies to implement advanced technologies for dispensing accurate dosage of medicines to manage medical conditions effectively.



Hospitals are adopting advanced technologies such as automated dispensing systems to store, dispense, and track medicines to improve efficiency and patient safety.These systems enhance the efficiency of medication distribution and also minimize the medication errors in hospitals.



As the majority of geriatric population suffers from various chronic diseases, there is increase in the demand for advanced medication.The emerging markets in the developing countries are giving better opportunity for the market players to expand their business.



Several companies are actively involved in developing novel and advanced medication management solutions for hospitals and pharmacies and applying error-free, fully automated medication management systems, with a strong focus on workflow of automated dispensing system.



The COVID-19 pandemic is perplexing healthcare institutions in the region with unprecedented operational and clinical challenges showing a negative impact on Middle East and Africa automated dispensing systems market growth. Research institutes, pharmaceutical, and biotech companies are engaged in collaborative work to address the COVID-19 outbreak.



Based on operation, the Middle East and Africa automated dispensing systems market is segmented into decentralized systems and centralized systems. The centralized systems segment held a larger share of the market in 2019; however, decentralized system is anticipated to register a higher CAGR in the market during the forecast period.

Based on application, the Middle East and Africa automated dispensing systems market is segmented into in-patient automated dispensing and out-patient automated dispensing. The in-patient automated dispensing segment held a larger share of the market in 2019; however, out-patient automated dispensing is anticipated to register a higher CAGR in the market during the forecast period.

Based on end user, the Middle East and Africa automated dispensing systems market is segmented into hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, and others. The hospital pharmacies segment held the largest share of the market in 2019; however, the retail pharmacies segment is registered to dominate the segment at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Some of the major primary and secondary sources referred to while preparing this report on the Middle East and Africa automated dispensing systems market are the World Health Organization (WHO), World Bank, and Federal Ministry for Economic Co-Operation and Development, among others.

