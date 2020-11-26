Here’s our guide to the best Away deals for Black Friday & Cyber Monday 2020, including the top discounts on Away totes, backpacks & organizers
Black Friday 2020 researchers have found the top Away deals for Black Friday & Cyber Monday, featuring deals on Away carry-on & travel bags. Links to the best deals are listed below.
Top Away Luggage Deals:
- Save up to $125 on Away suitcase, bags & backpack bundles at AwayTravel.com - Away are running holiday deals on The Journey Set, The Weekend Set & more bundle deals consisting of carry-ons, bags, packing cubes & more Away products
- Save $125 off The Journey Set at AwayTravel.com - this bundle deal includes The Everywhere Bag, The Bigger Carry-on & a set of 4 packing cubes
- Save $125 off The Weekend Set at AwayTravel.com - this bundle deal includes The Backpack & The Weekender
- Save $40 off The Extras Set at AwayTravel.com - the set includes The Hanging Toiletry Bag, The Large Shoe Cube & The Insider Packing Cubes
- Save $40 off The Extra Extras Set at AwayTravel.com - the set include The Large Toiletry Bag, The Small Shoe Cube, and The Jewelry Box.
- Save up to $125 on Away luggage & suitcase sets at AwayTavel.com - pick and mix 2 and 3 sets of carry-on and checked luggage
- Shop the latest Away Travel suitcases at AwayTavel.com - includes carry-ons, hold suitcases & special kids suitcases
- Save on Away Travel bags at AwayTravel.com - check out Away’s tote bags, backpacks, duffle bags & more
- Shop Away’s suitcase organisers at AwayTravel.com - Away’s interior organizers range includes toiletry bags, tech cases, packing cubes & more
- Save on the latest carry-on suitcases from Away at AwayTravel.com - includes a wide variety of materials, sizes, and color to choose from
More Luggage Deals:
