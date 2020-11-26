Save on smart TV deals at the Black Friday sale, including all the best 65, 55, and 50 inch television savings



Black Friday smart TV deals for 2020 have landed. Compare the latest offers on LG, TCL, Samsung & more. Links to the latest deals are listed below.

Best Smart TV Deals:

Best TV Deals:

Looking for more deals? Check out Walmart’s Black Friday Deals for Days sale and Amazon’s Black Friday sale to compare more active discounts. Save Bubble earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

About Save Bubble: Save Bubble round-up the latest online sales news. As an Amazon Associate and affiliate Save Bubble earns from qualifying purchases.

Contact: Andy Mathews (andy@nicelynetwork.com)