New York, Nov. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Europe Wheat Flour Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis By Product Type, End User, Application, and Distribution Channel" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05989542/?utm_source=GNW

The organic form of wheat flour is cultivated without the incorporation of artificial fertilizers or harmful chemicals, pesticides and synthetic fertilizers.



Currently, the demand for organic wheat flour is rising rapidly among western countries due to growing trend of healthy lifestyle.The importance of organic farming has been understood with the wake of alarming health issues caused by harmful synthetic additives and chemicals.



The organic form of wheat flour allows retention of essential nutrients without hampering the nutritional aspect of the product.The use of chemicals and fertilizers in conventional form of wheat flour mostly affects the health aspect and nutrient level.



Consumers are increasingly seeking pure, organic, and highest quality food products, which, in turn, drives the demand for organic wheat flour. In terms of nutritional aspects, organic wheat flour is a rich source of vitamins, proteins, minerals, and fibers, and it is being extensively in demand in the preparation of cookies, pastries, muffins, and other bakery products. Growing population demanding more healthy food options, along with rising disposable income, has fueled the demand for organic form of wheat flour. The well-established countries in Europe, such as Germany, France, and the UK are experiencing massive growth in organic food. Moreover, favorable government regulations to promote organic wheat flour in the market are expected to fuel market growth.



Based on product type, the bread flour segment held the largest share in the Europe wheat flour market in 2019. Bread flour is the unbleached form of flour which has high proportion of gluten and is typically formed of 99.9% hard wheat flour along with malted barley which improves the yeast activity and quite suitable for bread making.The presence of high gluten content in bread helps it to rise effectively as the gluten helps to trap and hold back the air bubbles when the dough is mixed and kneaded. Bread flour is increasingly being used in preparation of larger bread loaves with a lighter and less crumbly texture. Furthermore, the bread consists of higher amount of protein and provides structure to the baked and food items. Moreover, bread flour is perceived to be a strong flour with relatively high gluten content ranging around 13–14%. Bread flour is extensively demanded in the commercial baking applications in preparation of crusty bread and rolls, pizza dough, and other such products and is often mixed with gluten flour, to offer better texture.



COVID-19 has affected economies and industries in various countries due to lockdowns, travel bans, and business shutdowns.In Europe, as per the recent data, Russia has recorded the highest number of COVID-19 cases.



Other than this, Spain, the UK, Italy, and Germany have also been hit hard and are expected to suffer an economic hit due to the lack of revenue from various industries.Other member states have implemented drastic measures and travel restrictions, including partially closing their borders.



This is anticipated to impact the market growth in Europe.



The overall Europe wheat flour market size has been derived using both primary and secondary sources.To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market.



The process also serves the purpose of obtaining overview and forecast for the Europe wheat flour market with respect to all the segments pertaining to the region.Also, multiple primary interviews have been conducted with industry participants and commentators to validate the data, as well as to gain more analytical insights into the topic.



The participants who typically take part in such a process include industry experts, such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers, along with external consultants, such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders specializing in the Europe wheat flour market.Major players operating in the Europe wheat flour marketincludeArcher-Daniels-Midland Company, Acarsan Holding, General Mills Inc., George Weston Foods Limited, and KORFEZ Flour Group.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05989542/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001