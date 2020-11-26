TORONTO, Nov. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Angkor Resources Corp. (TSXV: ANK and OTC: ANKOF) (“Angkor” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce, subject to TSX Venture Exchange acceptance, that it has retained Calgary-based Stirling Merchant Capital Inc. ("Stirling") to provide investor relations and marketing services, including organizing and coordinating road-shows, introducing management to market participants, and assisting with the preparation and presentation of investor and marketing materials.



Stirling's business focuses primarily on organizing road-shows for Canadian listed public companies. Stirling is operated by Sam Grier with over 20 years' experience as an investor relations professional.

Stirling will assist Angkor in fostering productive, continuing dialogues with analysts, brokers, investors and other investment professionals within the financial community.

The investor relations agreement between Angkor and Stirling is effective December 1st, 2020 and shall have a term of 12 months unless extended by mutual agreement or terminated earlier by a party with 30 days written notice. Pursuant to the agreement, Angkor will pay a monthly fee of $3,500 and grant the issuance of three-year options to purchase 300,000 shares of the Company's common stock at an exercise price of $0.10. Options granted pursuant to this Agreement shall vest according to the following schedule: 25% at the three month anniversary date of the signing of this Agreement; 25% at the six month anniversary date; 25% at the nine month anniversary date; and 25% at the twelve month anniversary date. The options due and issuable per this Agreement are subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

Other than the options, neither Stirling nor any of its directors, officers or employees have any interest, directly or indirectly, in Angkor or its securities, or any right or intent to acquire such an interest.

ABOUT ANGKOR RESOURCES CORP.

Angkor Resources Corp. is a public company, listed on the TSX-Venture Exchange, and is a leading mineral explorer in Cambodia with a large land package. The Andong Meas property is 187 KM2 in size, and the Company owns 100% of the high-potential property. In 2019, the company received approval to negotiate Production Sharing Contract (PSC) terms for Block VIII, a 7,300 square kilometre oil and gas license in Cambodia.

ABOUT STIRLING MCI

Stirling Merchant Capital Inc. is a Calgary-based Investor Relations firm that has been operating since 2005. Stirling is led by Sam Grier who has been in the Investor Relations business for over 20 years. Mr. Grier has built solid relationships with the Canadian Investment community & is a member of the Calgary Mineral Exploration Group (MEG), Calgary Chamber of Commerce & Saskatoon Club.

CONTACT:

Stephen Burega, CEO

Telephone: +1 (647) 515-3734

Email: sb@angkorgold.ca

Website: http://www.angkorgold.ca or follow us on Twitter @AngkorGold.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Certain of the statements made and information contained herein may constitute “forward-looking information.” In particular references to the private placement and future work programmes or expectations on the quality or results of such work programmes are subject to risks associated with operations on the property, exploration activity generally, equipment limitations and availability, as well as other risks that we may not be currently aware of. Accordingly, readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.