Nasdaq OMX Copenhagen A/S
Company announcement no. 482
November 26, 2020
FISCAL CALENDAR 2020/21 AND 2021/22
Glunz & Jensen Holding A/S announces the fiscal calendar 2019/20 and 2020/21.
For further information please contact:
CEO Martin Overgaard Hansen, phone +4522608405
Chairman of the Board of Directors Flemming Nyenstad Enevoldsen, phone +4540431303
Attachment
Glunz & Jensen A/S
Ringsted, DENMARK
OMX_482 Fiscal calendar 2021-22FILE URL | Copy the link below
logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: