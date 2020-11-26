Barbie Dreamhouse deals for Black Friday & Cyber Monday, including the latest Barbie playsets, dollhouses & more deals
Black Friday & Cyber Monday Barbie Dream House deals have arrived. Compare the best discounts on Barbie dolls, dollhouses, playsets and more. Links to the best deals are listed below.
Best Barbie Deals:
- Save up to 35% on Barbie Dreamhouse dollhouses, dolls, playsets & more at Walmart - check the latest deals on a wide range of Barbie Dreamhouse playsets and dolls including talking Barbie, Ken, Skipper, Stacie and more
- Save up to 25% on a wide range of Barbie Dreamhouse toys at Amazon - check the live prices on popular Barbie Dreamhouse dolls, dollhouses and playsets including 1-story and 3-story houses, transforming planes and more
- Save on Barbie playsets & dolls at Belk.com
- Save on Barbie Dreamhouse furniture and accessories at Walmart - click the link for live prices on Barbie Dreamhouse replacement parts, playsets, and accessory packs
- Save up to $60 off on top-rated Barbie Dreamhouse playsets at Walmart - check the latest deals on a wide range of Barbie Dreamhouse playsets, including the Pet Rescue Center Playset, Cake Decorating Playset, and Sweet Orchard Farm Playset
- Save up to 34% off on Barbie Dreamhouse Adventures dolls at Amazon - check the latest savings on Barbie Dreamhouse Adventures dolls, including the Teresa Spin 'n Twirl Gymnast Doll and Swim 'n Dive Doll
- Save up to 36% off on Barbie Dreamhouse accessories at Amazon - see the latest deals on a wide range of Barbie Dreamhouse accessories and replacement parts
Want some more deals? Check out Walmart’s Black Friday & Cyber Monday sale and Amazon’s Black Friday & Cyber Monday sale to compare more live discounts. The Consumer Post earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.
