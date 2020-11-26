New York, Nov. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Europe RNAi Therapeutics Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis By Molecule Type, Application, Route of Administration, and End User and Country" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05989537/?utm_source=GNW

Additionally, a significant number of pipeline candidates for strategic alliances and rising emphasis on RNA technologies are likely to fuel the growth of the RNAi therapeutics market during the forecast period.



However, factors such as high cost of RNAi therapeutics are likely to restrain the growth of the market.



RNAi refers to the interference RNA which is responsible to control and manipulate protein translation in the cell.These RNAi are used to silence particular genes which are responsible for diseases.



Currently, the awareness about RNAi is increasing extensively due to its ability to offer target specific mechanism, leading to superior treatment outcomes.The approach is widely utilized for drug development.



Increasing number of investments in RNAi therapy development coupled with growing prevalence of infectious diseases and chronic conditions are anticipated to drive the market during the forecast period.



The players operating in the industry are focusing on establishing strategic alliances and collaborations to leverage their presence in the Europe market.For instance, in October 2019, Dicerna Pharmaceuticals and Roche entered into a strategic collaboration to develop and commercialize RNAi-based drugs for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus infection.



As per this collaboration, Dicerna Pharmaceuticals would receive ~US$ 1.47 billion for drug development from Roche.



Rising number of strategic alliances is also allowing the consolidation of R&D activities that are increasing the number of pipeline candidates.These pipeline candidates can offer benefits for the company in terms of revenue generation.



For instance, in July 2009, Roche and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. announced a major alliance, Roche obtains a non-exclusive license to Alnylam’s technology platform for developing RNAi (RNA interference) therapeutics. Rising instances of collaborations and alliances are helping companies develop new products, increase the number of pipeline candidates, and gain approvals from the regulators. Considering benefits, these strategies would offer various growth opportunities for the players operating in the RNAi therapeutics market during the forecast period.



In Europe, there is an exponential growth in the number of COVID-19 cases.Spain, Italy, Germany, France, and the UK are among the most affected European countries.



Growing research activities to develop treatment against COVID-19 are likely to favor the growth of the market.Since June 2020, the scientists from University of Oxford have been testing existing drugs as therapies for the new infection.



Thus, growing focus on development of therapies against coronavirus is likely to favor the growth of the market in Europe.



In 2019, the small interfering RNAs (siRNA) segment accounted for the highest share of the market.Growth of this segment is attributed to increasing preference for small interfering RNAs for drug development and growing number of research partnerships.



Furthermore, the microRNA (miRNA) segment is expected to register higher CAGR in the RNAi therapeutics market during the forecast period.



A few of the major secondary sources associated with the Europe RNAi therapeutics market report are World Health Organization, British Lung Foundation, Cancer Research UK, International Trade Administration, and European Federation of Pharmaceutical Industries and Associations, among others.

