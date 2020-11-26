New York, Nov. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Distribution Automation Solutions Market 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04899148/?utm_source=GNW

Our reports on distribution automation solutions market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing number of smart grid projects, increasing need for real-time power distribution analysis in utility grids and aging power infrastructure and increasing power outage. In addition, increasing number of smart grid projects is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The distribution automation solutions market analysis includes solution segment, deployment segment and geographical landscapes



The distribution automation solutions market is segmented as below:

By Solution

• Field devices

• Communication systems

• Software and services

• By Deployment

• System-level

• Customer-level



By Geographical Landscapes

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the rising number of microgrid networks as one of the prime reasons driving the distribution automation solutions market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing role of data analytics and shift from local control to model-based Volt/VAR optimization will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our distribution automation solutions market covers the following areas:

• Distribution automation solutions market sizing

• Distribution automation solutions market forecast

• Distribution automation solutions market industry analysis





