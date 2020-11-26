SCANFIL PLC MANAGERS' TRANSACTIONS 26 NOVEMBER 2020 3:30 P.M.
Scanfil plc: Managers' transactions
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Sonninen, Timo
Position: Other senior manager
Issuer: Scanfil Oyj
LEI: 7437004XD6U0FFDCT507
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 7437004XD6U0FFDCT507_20201126135308_2
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2020-11-24
Venue: Venue not applicable
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000029905
Nature of the transaction: SUBSCRIPTION
(X) Linked to stock option programme
Transaction Details
Volume: 20,000 Unit price: 3.57 EUR
Aggregated transactions
Volume: 20,000 Volume weighted average price: 3.57 EUR
SCANFIL PLC
Petteri Jokitalo
CEO
For additional information:
CEO Petteri Jokitalo
tel. +358 8 4882 111
www.scanfil.com
Scanfil Oyj
Sievi, FINLAND
logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: