SCANFIL PLC          MANAGERS' TRANSACTIONS      26 NOVEMBER 2020  3:30 P.M.

Scanfil plc: Managers' transactions

Person subject to the notification requirement
Name:                                   Sonninen, Timo
Position:                               Other senior manager
Issuer:                                  Scanfil Oyj
LEI:                                       7437004XD6U0FFDCT507

Notification type:                  INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number:             7437004XD6U0FFDCT507_20201126135308_2
____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2020-11-24
Venue: Venue not applicable
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000029905
Nature of the transaction: SUBSCRIPTION
(X) Linked to stock option programme

Transaction Details
Volume: 20,000   Unit price: 3.57 EUR

Aggregated transactions
Volume: 20,000   Volume weighted average price: 3.57 EUR


SCANFIL PLC

Petteri Jokitalo
CEO


For additional information:
CEO Petteri Jokitalo
tel. +358 8 4882 111
www.scanfil.com