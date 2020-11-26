The best Black Friday & Cyber Monday Roomba deals for 2020, featuring all the latest iRobot robot vacuum deals
Here’s our round-up of the latest Roomba deals for Black Friday & Cyber Monday, together with the best offers on Roomba e5, 980, i3 & i3+. Links to the latest deals are listed below.
Best Roomba Deals:
- Save up to 45% off on a wide range of Roomba robot vacuum bundles & deals at Walmart - check deals available on the Roomba 980, 960, 690, Braava jet M6 and more new and refurbished models
- Save up to 34% on iRobot Roomba robot vacuums at Amazon - check deals on the best-selling iRobot Roomba 960, s9, i7, i7+, 650 and e5 models
- Save up to $250 on iRobot Roomba s9 & S9+ robot vacuums at Walmart - check the latest deals on the Roomba s9 series of robot vacuum cleaners including discounts on filters and accessories
- Save up to $380 on the Roomba i3 robot vacuum at iRobot.com - check the latest prices on the iRobot Roomba i3 + Braava jet m6 robot mop bundle deal
- Save up to $200 on Roomba robot vacuums & robot mops at Target - save on iRobot smart cleaning products including the Roomba 675, e5, Braava Jet 230 robot mop & more
- Save up to 34% on the iRobot Roomba e5 at Amazon - check the latest prices on this Alexa-compatible robot vacuum that has a Premium 3-Stage Cleaning System and works on both carpets and hard floors
- Save up to 35% off on select Roomba robot vacuums & bundle deals at iRobot.com - save on the Roomba i3+ Robot Vacuum & Braava jet m6 Robot Mop Bundle, and more
- Save up to $100 on the iRobot Braava intelligent robot mop at Walmart - check live prices on iRobot Braava models including the Jet M6 that works with Google Home and is ideal for multiple rooms
- Save up to $100 on iRobot Roomba 890 and other Roomba models at Amazon - this iRobot has patented dirt sensors that makes the robot vacuum cleaner prioritize certain areas that need more cleaning
- Save up to $100 on Braava robot mops at iRobot.com - check out iRobot deals on the Braava jet m6, 380t & jet 240 models
- Save up to 20% on the iRobot Braava jet M6 robot mop at Amazon - the M6 tackles sticky messes, grime, and kitchen grease with ease (limited time deal)
Searching for more deals? Click here to browse the entire selection of live deals at Walmart’s Black Friday & Cyber Monday sale and click here to check out Amazon’s current Black Friday & Cyber Monday deals. Save Bubble earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.
About Save Bubble: Save Bubble round-up the latest online sales news. As an Amazon Associate and affiliate Save Bubble earns from qualifying purchases.
Contact: Andy Mathews (andy@nicelynetwork.com)