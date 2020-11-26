EDMONTON, Alberta, Nov. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Capital Power Corporation (TSX: CPX) will be hosting its 12th annual Investor Day event on December 3, 2020.



Members of the executive leadership team will present on various topics including execution of the company’s growth and sustainability strategy, maximizing asset value in operations, a review of growth opportunities and market outlook, updates on environmental, social, governance (ESG) initiatives, and its corporate and financial targets for 2021.

The morning event is scheduled to start at 9:30 am EST. A live and archived video webcast of the event will be available on Capital Power’s website at: capitalpower.com.

About Capital Power

Capital Power (TSX: CPX) is a growth-oriented North American power producer headquartered in Edmonton, Alberta. The company develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities using a variety of energy sources. Capital Power owns approximately 6,500 megawatts (MW) of power generation capacity at 28 facilities across North America. Approximately 350 MW of owned generation capacity is in advanced development in Alberta and North Carolina.