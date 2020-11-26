New York, Nov. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Managed Industrial Ethernet Switches Market 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04594263/?utm_source=GNW

Our reports on managed industrial ethernet switches market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the need for network traffic management and increasing preference for managed switches in IIoT solutions. In addition, need for network traffic management is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The managed industrial ethernet switches market analysis includes end-user segment and geographical landscapes



The managed industrial ethernet switches market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Discrete industry

• Process industry



By Geographical Landscapes

• Europe

• North America

• APAC

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the growing miniaturization of managed industrial Ethernet switches as one of the prime reasons driving the managed industrial ethernet switches market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our managed industrial ethernet switches market covers the following areas:

• Managed industrial ethernet switches market sizing

• Managed industrial ethernet switches market forecast

• Managed industrial ethernet switches market industry analysis





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04594263/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001