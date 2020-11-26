New York, Nov. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Property Management Software Market size is projected to reach USD 2.58 billion by 2027. A higher convenience in the budgeting & forecasting of the property management for the housing societies & commercial space managers or agents and rising adoption of the tenant & lease tracking software solutions by the landlords & property owners will augment growth prospects for property management software market. Growing penetration of cloud-based SaaS for PMS, and a huge upsurge in the real-estate sectors, commercial properties & housing amenities in the developing regions are also considerable factors that are contributing to the market growth.
Property Management Software or PMS are being widely adopted as they help in property accounting, budget tracking, rent & vendor management, automated reminders for the tenants & the managers regarding rent reminders. Insights with daily managerial tasks, higher flexibility on the account auditing, owner-tenant communication are some of the other mentionable reasons the PMS are being widely adopted.
Growing urbanization & commercialization in the developing countries and immense rise in population living in the bigger cities are reasons the rental communities in residential buildings are being substantially growing. A huge growth in the housing societies and the requirement for proper management of the property businesses has led to PMS being preferred and widely adopted.
Property management software market is expected to remain competitive and fairly fragmented owing to the presence of a number of the small start-ups, medium enterprises, and large conglomerates. During the forecast period, demand for technological development and higher diversification in products & services ensure the enormous growth potential for the innovative players.
Further key findings from the report suggest
For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented into the global Property Management Software Market on the basis of End-User, Property Type, Deployment, and region:
