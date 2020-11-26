New York, Nov. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Nanocoatings Market 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04458589/?utm_source=GNW

Our reports on the nanocoatings market provide a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing demand for medical and healthcare equipment and environmental regulations. In addition, growing demand for medical and healthcare equipment is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The nanocoatings market analysis includes type segment and geographical landscapes.



The nanocoatings market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Antimicrobial

• Anti-fingerprint

• Anti-fouling

• Self-cleaning

• Easy-to-clean



By Geographical Landscapes

• North America

• APAC

• Europe

• MEA

• South America



This study identifies the multiplication of demand in building and construction as one of the prime reasons driving the nanocoatings market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

• Nanocoatings market sizing

• Nanocoatings market forecast

• Nanocoatings market industry analysis





