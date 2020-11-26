New York, Nov. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Gaming Market 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04188500/?utm_source=GNW

Our reports on gaming market provide a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven integration of blockchain technology.

The gaming market analysis includes type segment, platform segment and geographical landscapes.



The gaming market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Casual gaming

• Professional gaming



By Platform

• Online

• Offline



By Geographical Landscapes

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• MEA

• South America



This study identifies the rising popularity of e-sports as one of the prime reasons driving the gaming market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our gaming market report covers the following areas:

• Gaming market sizing

• Gaming market forecast

• Gaming market industry analysis





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04188500/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001