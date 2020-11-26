CROWN PLACE VCT PLC

LEI number: 213800SYIQPA3L3T1Q68

At an Annual General Meeting of Crown Place VCT PLC, duly convened and held at 1 Benjamin Street, London EC1M 5QL on 26 November 2020, the following resolutions were passed:

Votes For (or at the Chairman’s discretion) Against No Description % Votes Cast 1 To receive and adopt the Company’s accounts for the year ended 30 June 2020 100.00% 0.00% 2 To approve the Directors’ remuneration policy 96.90% 3.10% 3 To approve the Directors’ remuneration report for the year ended 30 June 2020 97.29% 2.71% 4 To elect Ian Spence as a Director of the Company 99.77% 0.23% 5 To re-elect James Agnew as a Director of the Company 98.29% 1.71% 6 To re-elect Penny Freer as a Director of the Company 96.84% 3.16% 7 To re-elect Pam Garside as a Director of the Company 97.73% 2.27% 8 To re-appoint BDO LLP as Auditor of the Company 92.65% 7.35% 9 To authorise the Directors to agree the Auditor’s remuneration 99.18% 0.82% 10 Authority to allot shares 99.11% 0.89% 11 Authority for the disapplication of pre-emption rights 89.53% 10.47% 12 Authority to purchase own shares 96.15% 3.85% 13 Amendments to the Articles of Association to enable general meetings to be held by electronic means 91.84% 8.16%

Resolution numbers 1 to 10 were passed as Ordinary resolutions, and resolution numbers 11 to 13 were passed as Special resolutions.

Answers to the questions received from shareholders and a recording of the AGM, including a presentation by the Manager, will be available on the Albion Capital website at www.albion.capital/funds/CRWN .

26 November 2020

For further information please contact:

Albion Capital Group LLP

Tel: 0207 601 1850