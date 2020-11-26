CROWN PLACE VCT PLC

LEI number: 213800SYIQPA3L3T1Q68

At an Annual General Meeting of Crown Place VCT PLC, duly convened and held at 1 Benjamin Street, London EC1M 5QL on 26 November 2020, the following resolutions were passed:

  Votes For (or at the Chairman’s discretion)Against
NoDescription% Votes Cast
1To receive and adopt the Company’s accounts for the year ended 30 June 2020100.00%0.00%
2To approve the Directors’ remuneration policy96.90%3.10%
3To approve the Directors’ remuneration report for the year ended 30 June 202097.29%2.71%
4To elect Ian Spence as a Director of the Company99.77%0.23%
5To re-elect James Agnew as a Director of the Company98.29%1.71%
6To re-elect Penny Freer as a Director of the Company96.84%3.16%
7To re-elect Pam Garside as a Director of the Company97.73%2.27%
8To re-appoint BDO LLP as Auditor of the Company92.65%7.35%
9To authorise the Directors to agree the Auditor’s remuneration99.18%0.82%
10Authority to allot shares99.11%0.89%
11Authority for the disapplication of pre-emption rights89.53%10.47%
12Authority to purchase own shares96.15%3.85%
13Amendments to the Articles of Association to enable general meetings to be held by electronic means91.84%8.16%

Resolution numbers 1 to 10 were passed as Ordinary resolutions, and resolution numbers 11 to 13 were passed as Special resolutions.

Answers to the questions received from shareholders and a recording of the AGM, including a presentation by the Manager, will be available on the Albion Capital website at www.albion.capital/funds/CRWN.

26 November 2020

For further information please contact:
Albion Capital Group LLP
Tel: 0207 601 1850

CrownChair@albion.capital