BONNYVILLE, Alberta, Nov. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At Lakeland Credit Union, we are not only proud partners in our community, but we are also proud initiators. Our post-secondary scholarship program to our financial literacy program supports and helps our Lakeland region grow to its full potential.



In January 2020, LCU launched a one-of-a-kind Forces Account. This account was customized to meet the financial needs of regular, reservists or retired Canadian Armed Forces members for 4 Wing Cold Lake. LCU's relationship with 4 Wing Cold Lake dates back to 1959. As a Credit Union, Lakeland maintains support to the 4 Wing Cold Lake with MVP mortgage rates, provides financial support for 4 Wing MRFCS, and assists countlessly for military families.

After launching the forces account, Lakeland recognized the need to support the region's first responders who put their lives on the line every day to protect Albertans. The support has been notably useful in times like these, where they are at a significant risk of being directly exposed to COVID-19 as they fulfill their front-line duties. Hence, LCU is launching Heroes Account and package to show appreciation for 4 Wing Cold Lake and first responders (Canadian Armed Forces, Police, Firefighters, Nurses, Doctors, and EMTs). They are an integral part of the Lakeland region more than ever.

The new heroes account and package includes:

No Monthly fee

Unlimited transactions

Unlimited use of Canadian Credit Union ATMs

One free order of basic cheque per year

Six free non-CU Canadian ATM withdrawals per month

First-year free safe deposit box rental

Special Rates on Terms Deposits 3 years or greater

Consumer Loan Rate Variable at Prime plus 0.25%

$500.00 credit upon new mortgage advance (*minimum term three years) plus 0.5% off of our 3, 4 and 5 year posted mortgage rates



Special Offer

LCU will also be making a one-time $100 per child RESP contribution (only for those who meet the criteria of the Heroes account with a new LCU mortgage) *Minimum mortgage term three years

Wendy Morrison, Vice President, Culture & Corporate Governance, stated, "We owe everything to those on the front-lines across the communities we operate in, so we want to pledge our unwavering support in a unique way that recognizes their professionalism, dedication, and sacrifices for Canadians."

For more info about the LCU Heroes Account and package, visit: https://www.lakelandcreditunion.com/Heroes/

About Lakeland Credit Union

From humble beginnings, Lakeland Credit Union has grown to be a co-operative that serves close to 11,000 members in Bonnyville, Cold Lake, and surrounding areas. LCU started with just ten people who wanted change and more value in their financial institution. Forming the St. Louis Savings and Credit Union on May 7, 1940, these forward thinkers took the first steps in building the credit union we admire today.

