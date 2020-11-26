Black Friday Bluetooth speaker deals for 2020 are finally here, browse all the top Black Friday & Cyber Monday Bose, JBL and Ultimate Ears discounts below
Black Friday experts have compared the best Bluetooth speaker deals for Black Friday & Cyber Monday 2020, featuring all the latest sales on top-rated models like Ultimate Ears’ WONDERBOOM and MEGABOOM. Links to the latest deals are listed below.
Best Bluetooth Speaker Deals:
- Save up to 45% on Bluetooth speakers from top brands like JBL, Bose, Anker & UE at Walmart - click the link for the latest Bluetooth and wireless speaker deals
- Save up to $100 on the latest Sonos wireless speakers at Sonos.com - check the latest deals on the top-rated Sonos One, Move & Five speakers
- Save up to 33% off on best-selling Bluetooth speakers from JBL, Bose, VisionTek and more at Dell.com - view the latest discounts on top-rated wireless Bluetooth speaker models
- Save up to 42% on a wide range of Bluetooth speakers at Amazon - check the latest deals on best-selling Bluetooth speaker designs with top-quality features including waterproofing, extended battery life, and touchscreen control
- Save up to 38% on Bose Bluetooth wireless speakers at Bose.com - check the latest deals on top-rated Bose bluetooth speakers like the SoundLink Color Bluetooth speaker II
- Save up to 53% on a wide range of Bluetooth speakers at Verizon - click the link for live prices on top-selling speakers from JBL Charge and Flip, Logitech WONDERBOOM, and more
- Save up to 50% on Logitech Ultimate Ears (UE) WONDERBOOM & MEGABOOM Bluetooth speakers at Amazon
- Save up to 41% on JBL Bluetooth speakers like the JBL Flip, Pulse & Boombox series at Walmart - check the latest deals on a wide range of high-quality, portable speakers from one of the industry’s top brands
- Save on a wide range of JBL Bluetooth speakers, boomboxes & floorstanding speakers at JBL.com
- Save up to 38% on Bose SoundLink, SoundTouch & Home speakers at Amazon - check the latest deals on a wide range of Bose portable, wireless & home surround sound speakers
- Save up to 39% on a wide range of Bose wireless speakers at Walmart - check the latest deals on Bose Bluetooth portable speakers, home surround sound systems and more
