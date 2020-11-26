The top Black Friday & Cyber Monday Samsung Galaxy Watch and Watch 3 deals for 2020, including 45mm, 44mm & 40mm model deals
Black Friday & Cyber Monday Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 deals for 2020 have landed. Compare the latest offers on 40mm, 41mm, 44mm & 45mm Samsung Galaxy Watch devices. Browse the best deals in the list below.
Best Galaxy Watch3 & Active2 Deals:
- Save $450 off Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 smartwatches at ATT.com - including deals on 45mm and 41mm Galaxy Watch3 models
- Save up to $130 on Samsung Galaxy Watches at Walmart - featuring the latest discounts on Galaxy Watch 2 & 3 models in 42mm, 44mm, 45mm, 46mm & more sizes
- Save up to $150 on the Samsung Galaxy Watch3 at Verizon.com - Verizon offers different ways to save on the Galaxy Watch3, including trade-ins and significant discounts on phone and watch bundles
- Save up to $60 off on the Samsung Galaxy Watch3 series of smartwatches at Dell.com - packed with features like heart rate sensor, call handling, music remote handling, microphone, and more
- Save up to $90 on Samsung Galaxy Watches at Amazon - check out the latest savings on the Galaxy Watch, Watch 2 & 3 models in 40mm & 42mm sizes
- Save up to 40% on the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 at Walmart - check the latest deals on 41mm, 40mm, 44mm & 45mm Samsung Galaxy Watch 3
- Save up to $130 on the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 at Walmart - click the link for the latest prices on 40mm, 41mm, 44mm & 45mm Samsung Galaxy Watch 2
Best Samsung Galaxy Watch Deals:
