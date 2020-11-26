Save on Owlet deals at the Black Friday & Cyber Monday sale, featuring Owlet Smart Sock, Monitor Duo & more sales
Black Friday & Cyber Monday Owlet deals are here. Review the best deals on Owlet socks, cams & accessories. Links to the top deals are listed below.
Best Owlet Deals:
Best Baby Monitor Deals:
- Save up to 65% on baby monitors from Motorola, Cocoon Cam, and more top brands at Walmart - includes deals on WiFi baby monitors with night vision and 1080p cameras
- Save up to 36% on baby monitors from top brands like Infant Optics, VTech, and more at Amazon - check the latest prices of audio and video baby monitors including models with WiFi connectivity and auto night vision
- Save up to 33% on baby monitors from brands like Infant Optics, VTech, Motorola, and more on buybuyBABY.com - click the link to see the latest deals on audio and video baby monitors including products by Angelcare and Levana that feature Breathing Monitoring options
- Save up to 55% on a wide range of baby monitors at Walmart - check live prices on well-loved brands, including VTech and Motorola
- Save up to 77% on digital video baby monitors from brands that include VTech, Infant Optics, and Seneo at Walmart - check the latest prices on digital video baby monitors with extra features such as infrared night vision, WiFi connectivity, and pan & tilt
Best Baby Deals:
- Save up to 40% off on a wide selection of baby gear at Walmart - find the latest deals on car seats, strollers, bassinets, activity centers, bouncers & rockers, carriers, playmats, and more
- Save up to 40% on Graco baby strollers, car seats & more baby gear at GracoBaby.com - click the link to see updated prices on best Pack 'n Play® playards and other top-rated Graco cribs, strollers, and car seats
- Save up to 49% on baby gear including car seats, strollers, clothing & essentials at Amazon - check live prices on clothing, bedding, baby care items and accessories
- Save up to $105 on baby strollers, car seats, cribs & more at buybuyBABY.com - including deals on Fisher Price, Carter’s and Disney
- Save on a wide range of Burt’s Bees baby items at BurtsBees.com - click the link for latest deals on baby ointment, lotion, creams, and bath bundles from Burt’s Bees
- Shop baby swings, bassinets, playards & more at 4moms.com - click the link to see the latest prices on baby stuff like the mamaRoo4, rockaRoo, mamaRoo sleep bassinet, and more
Want some more deals? We recommend checking Walmart’s Black Friday & Cyber Monday sale and Amazon’s Black Friday & Cyber Monday deals to enjoy thousands more live savings. Consumer Walk earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.
About Consumer Walk: Consumer Walk reports the latest online retail news. As an Amazon Associate and affiliate Consumer Walk earns from qualifying purchases.
Contact: Andy Mathews (andy@nicelynetwork.com)