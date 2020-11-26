New York, Nov. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Sensory and Indulgence, 2020 Update - Driving Demand for more Novel, Authentic and High Quality Consumption Experiences" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05988454/?utm_source=GNW





As consumers’ experiences have broadened, they have come to expect more from consumer products - a need amplified by the emphasis they are adding on the positive emotional benefits experienced from consumption i.e. feel-good factor. They are also becoming more experimental and comfortable with the new and unknown, and are looking for products and services that challenge them with novel and different experiences.



- Openness to experimentation has been increasingly apparent as a result of the pandemic. Whether it is the desire for escapism during an uncertain time, or the boredom associated with lockdown measures, consumers are demonstrating a strong interest in new food experiences.

- The pursuit of higher quality often entails a desire for all-natural formulations, and this is most evident when purchasing children’s products, with the majority of parents proactively seeking products that contain only natural ingredients.

- Consumers demonstrate significant interest in subscription-based services across a range of categories, presenting retailers with opportunities to offer online shoppers a more engaging and personalized shopping experience from home.



