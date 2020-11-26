New York, Nov. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Next-Generation Shopping, 2020 Update - Creating Immersive Experience for Consumers" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05988456/?utm_source=GNW





Retail has become increasingly digitized and integrated to create a more immersive experience for consumers. This trend captures the activities of bricks-and-mortar retailers, e-commerce, m-commerce, s-commerce, and how these channels can interact with one another to create an enhanced experience for consumers.



Scope

- Over half of global consumers say they are interested in products that are trending on social media.

- Almost a quarter of global consumers say they intend to spend more time shopping for groceries online.

- Over two thirds of global consumers say they are interested, to some degree, in products that save them time and effort.



Reasons to Buy

- Gain insight into the different routes by which products can align with the Next Generation Shopping trend including examples of best-in-class innovation.

- Compare the presence of this trend in each industry across the FMCG space, and learn what the key opportunities are.

- Identify the innovation implications of Next Generation Shopping for your sector.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05988456/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001