New York, Nov. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Next-Generation Shopping, 2020 Update - Creating Immersive Experience for Consumers" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05988456/?utm_source=GNW
Retail has become increasingly digitized and integrated to create a more immersive experience for consumers. This trend captures the activities of bricks-and-mortar retailers, e-commerce, m-commerce, s-commerce, and how these channels can interact with one another to create an enhanced experience for consumers.
Scope
- Over half of global consumers say they are interested in products that are trending on social media.
- Almost a quarter of global consumers say they intend to spend more time shopping for groceries online.
- Over two thirds of global consumers say they are interested, to some degree, in products that save them time and effort.
Reasons to Buy
- Gain insight into the different routes by which products can align with the Next Generation Shopping trend including examples of best-in-class innovation.
- Compare the presence of this trend in each industry across the FMCG space, and learn what the key opportunities are.
- Identify the innovation implications of Next Generation Shopping for your sector.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05988456/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: