Kitchener, Waterloo, Nov. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For the third time in recent weeks, global learning technology leader D2L has been recognized as a corporate innovator by a leading organization. Mississauga-based Waterstone Human Capital has named D2L as one of Canada’s Most Admired Corporate Cultures™ in 2020, a national award program now in its 17th year. The program recognizes best-in-class Canadian organizations for having cultures that help them enhance performance and sustain a competitive edge.

In submitting for the award, D2L highlighted its success in creating a work environment that inspires employees to innovate, collaborate and excel. In the most recent Employee Engagement Survey, 87.8% of employees reported strongly believing in the company’s values, and 85% strongly believe their teams work together effectively to fulfill the company’s mission. The submission also highlighted D2L’s numerous employee reward and recognition programs as key drivers in building a thriving corporate culture.

"D2L is a company focused on helping people grow and succeed,” says John Baker, President and CEO of D2L. “We aim to build a company that is the place where people can do the best work of their lives. This award is a reflection of the hard work D2Lers put into building a culture that fosters continuous learning, creativity, innovation, design, and personal leadership. This kind of outside recognition is incredibly important to us, and I want to thank the judges that have recognized us as one of Canada’s Most Admired Corporate Cultures™ again this year.”

“At Waterstone we believe corporate culture drives performance and that it’s an organization’s greatest asset,” said Marty Parker, President and Chief Executive Officer of Waterstone Human Capital and Chair of the awards program. “This year’s winning organizations have all demonstrated an outstanding commitment to corporate culture and to leveraging their culture as a competitive advantage. They all align to three key themes: they are focused on building a high-performance culture, committed to employee career development and growth, and focused on creating a workplace culture that supports physical and psychological safety for their team members.”

Learn more about Canada’s Most Admired Corporate Cultures at www.canadasmostadmired.com .

ABOUT BRIGHTSPACE

Brightspace is a cloud-based learning platform built by educators, for educators that works on any device. It is a secure , reliable platform that lets you create engaging courses using your technology to fit your needs. With Brightspace, you can easily set up individualized learning paths for your learners, keep them on track with automated nudges, give them personalized feedback and engage them through gamification, social tools, video and other powerful features.

Brightspace is the only learning platform chosen as a partner of the National Federation of the Blind’s Centre of Excellence in Nonvisual Access . Brightspace was named the #1 LMS for associations by prominent industry analyst Craig Weiss and it was also named the Best K-12 Learning Management System and Best Professional Learning Solution for Faculty and Administrative Staff at the SIIA CODiE Awards . To learn more, visit the Corporate page on our website.

ABOUT D2L

D2L believes learning is the foundation upon which all progress and achievement rests. Working closely with organizations globally, D2L has transformed the way millions of people learn online and in the classroom. Learn more about D2L for schools, higher education and businesses at www.D2L.com .

ABOUT WATERSTONE HUMAN CAPITAL

At Waterstone Human Capital, we inspire organizations to build high-performance cultures. We’re a human capital management consulting firm specializing in retained executive search, cultural measurement and assessment, and leadership training and development. We have successfully helped hundreds of entrepreneurial-minded, high-growth organizations across North America recruit, measure and train for fit. Waterstone is also the founder of the Canada’s Most Admired™ Corporate Cultures and Canada’s Most Admired™ CEO programs. These national programs annually recognize best-in-class Canadian organizations and CEOs, for fostering cultures that enhance performance and help sustain a competitive advantage.

For more information please visit www.waterstonehc.com or www.canadasmostadmired.com

D2L MEDIA CONTACT

Dana Dean

Director of Awareness, D2L Corporation

pr@D2L.com

Twitter: @D2L

© 2020 D2L Corporation.

WATERSTONE HUMAN CAPITAL MEDIA CONTACT

Lindsay George

Marketing and Communications Leader, Waterstone Human Capital

lgeorge@waterstonehc.com 416-408-4545 x 227





The D2L family of companies includes D2L Corporation, D2L Ltd, D2L Australia Pty Ltd, D2L Europe Ltd, D2L Asia Pte Ltd, and D2L Brasil Soluções de Tecnologia para Educação Ltda.

All D2L marks are trademarks of D2L Corporation. Please visit D2L.com/trademarks for a list of D2L marks.