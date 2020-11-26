New York, Nov. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Moderation and Avoidance, 2020 Update - Empowering Consumers to limit or avoid Specific Ingredients, or Products; by Choice or Necessity" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05988477/?utm_source=GNW

These moderated or avoided items can be categorized as villains, vices, or impurities.



Consumers amend their diets or shopping habits for a number of reasons, such as health and wellness, ethics, stress, or social pressure.



Scope

- Consumers generally find positively worded claims more appealing and this should inform a brand’s product positioning for new launches.

- Consumers want their products to have a health halo and the three most avoided ingredients by consumers are sugar, fat, and salt.

- Awareness and information access are major factors, as 54% of the global population pay high or very high attention to what ingredients are in food/drink products.

- Stressors, such as a global pandemic, are a key driver of this trend, as they can lead consumers either to restrict their diet more or indulge less.



Reasons to Buy

- Understand the relevant consumer trends and attitudes that drive and support innovation success so you can tap into what is really impacting the industry.

- Gain a broader appreciation of the fast-moving consumer goods industry by gaining insights from both within and outside of your sector.

- Access valuable strategic take-outs to help direct future decision-making and inform new product development.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05988477/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001