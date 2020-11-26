Dublin, Nov. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "COVID 19 & Aftermath of Electric Power Demand Supply in India and Outlook 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The unprecedented circumstances have already seen a decline of 25% and 21% from southern & western regions respectively, where in the commercial and industrial demand absence is prevalent.
The gradual massive spread of COVID19 not only put severe restraints on the economy and has tested the best of health infrastructure set-ups, but also the backbone of necessary services also. One such segment which needs no fresh introduction is the electric power segment. We typically do not realize the importance of the sector till a force majeure crisis like the novel coronavirus strikes. The worst decline was observed in southern and western regions with National demand tanking by 19%.
Moving forward the power generation mix shall be impacted as per the demand variance governed by the lowered commercial and industrial consumers mainly coupled with spike in demand from domestic consumers as well.
