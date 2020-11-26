Dublin, Nov. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "COVID 19 & Aftermath of Electric Power Demand Supply in India and Outlook 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The unprecedented circumstances have already seen a decline of 25% and 21% from southern & western regions respectively, where in the commercial and industrial demand absence is prevalent.



The gradual massive spread of COVID19 not only put severe restraints on the economy and has tested the best of health infrastructure set-ups, but also the backbone of necessary services also. One such segment which needs no fresh introduction is the electric power segment. We typically do not realize the importance of the sector till a force majeure crisis like the novel coronavirus strikes. The worst decline was observed in southern and western regions with National demand tanking by 19%.



Moving forward the power generation mix shall be impacted as per the demand variance governed by the lowered commercial and industrial consumers mainly coupled with spike in demand from domestic consumers as well.



Key Report Highlights

Pandemic Impact on Indian Power Sector - Overview

Lockdown 3.0 to New Normal of Indian Power Sector - Power Generation, Transmission, Distribution and Market Transactions

Pre & Post COVID 19 Power Demand Supply Assessment - Regional Analysis

Cascading Impact of COVID 19 upon commercial categories of consumers & the business case of open access transactions - A Region Wise Split Examination

Aftermath of COVID 19 and the industrial consumers demand shape up - Tariff based factor analysis with state wise index based upon intense primary market research feed

Pandemic and the impact upon the domestic consumers - How shall the work from home alter power demand and supply under this category

Manufacturing reshoring from China to India - Definitive impact upon the power supply & demand dynamics on state-based index funneled till city wise parametric analysis

Insights

Cascading effect of COVID 19 upon power demand by commercial, industrial, domestic and agricultural consumers on state wise basis

Reshoring of MNC's shifting manufacturing base from China to India and its impact upon the power demand shift with state-based index

The recovery path analysis under U, V and Narrow - V shaped and their respective impact upon the power demand supply scenario in India

Special focus on meeting the demand needs in-depth analysis for supply strength and therefore shall involve an analysis factoring supply chain issues and capacity augmentation to rise in economic activity in the country

Outlook shape under different scenarios of recovery in the country for electric power demand supply as per consumer categories till 2022

Companies Mentioned

NTPC

BHEL

Siemens

GE

Kalpataru Power Transmission

Tata Power

Adani Power

Greenko

Sterlite Transmission

Sterling Wilson

Thermax Limited

McKInsey & Company

TPDDL

BSES

