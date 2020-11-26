26 November 2020

LEI: 2138003QW2ZAYZODBU23

WISDOMTREE MULTI ASSET ISSUER PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY

(a public company incorporated with limited liability in Ireland)

WISDOMTREE BRENT CRUDE OIL 3X DAILY SHORT

(ISIN: IE00BLRPRK35/DE000A2BGQ05)

(THE “AFFECTED SECURITIES”)

PROPOSALS FOR THE INTRODUCTION OF AN OVERNIGHT RESTRIKE MECHANIC, A DISCRETIONARY INDEX CHANGE MECHANIC AND A NEAR ZERO PRICE MECHANIC IN RESPECT OF THE AFFECTED SECURITIES





RESULTS OF MEETING OF THE ETP SECURITYHOLDERS

WisdomTree Multi Asset Issuer Public Limited Company (the “Issuer”) wishes to announce that further to announcements on 6 October 2020, 16 October 2020, 11 November 2020 in relation to meetings of the holders of the Affected Securities, notice is hereby given that at the adjourned meeting held on 26 November 2020 the Extraordinary Resolution set out in the Notice of Meeting for the Affected Securities was duly passed by the requisite majority.

The Issuer will make a further announcement to confirm the effective date of the Deeds of Amendment which are to be executed by the Issuer, the Manager and the Trustee to put the proposed amendments into effect.

For further information, please contact: infoeu@wisdomtree.com