Reference is made to the stock exchange announcement made by AKVA group ASA ("AKVA group") on 29 September 2020 regarding the share buyback program for the repurchase of up to 200,000 shares.

AKVA group has completed its share buyback program, and a total of 200,000 shares have been repurchased in the open market. The weighted average purchase price for the 200,000 shares was NOK 72.95.

Following the completion of the share buyback program, AKVA group owns a total of 377,883 treasury shares, corresponding to 1.1% of the share capital in the Company.

The 200,000 shares comprised by the share buyback program will be used for the Company's stock- and incentive program for the Company's senior management and will be allocated at a future point in time.

Dated: 26 November 2020

AKVA group ASA

