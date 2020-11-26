TryghedsGruppen smba has sold 21,149,745 existing shares in Tryg A/S for a total amount of DKK 3,595,456,650 to institutional investors pursuant to an accelerated bookbuild offering. TryghedsGruppen smba is considered related party to members of the Supervisory Board in Tryg A/S; Ida Sofie Jensen, Karen Bladt and Claus Wistoft as they are also board members in TryghedsGruppen smba.

