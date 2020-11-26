OCTOPUS APOLLO VCT PLC (the 'Company')

26 November 2020

PURCHASE OF OWN SECURITIES AND TOTAL VOTING RIGHTS

Octopus Apollo VCT plc announces that on 26 November 2020 the Company purchased for cancellation 1,804,190 Ordinary Shares of 10p each at a price of 43.2 pence per share.

The issued share capital and total voting rights of the Company is now 319,782,818 Ordinary 10p Shares.

For further information please contact:

Graham Venables

Octopus Company Secretarial Services Limited

020 3935 3803

