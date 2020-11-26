Dublin, Nov. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Data Center Power Market by Solution (Power Monitoring, Power Distribution, Power Backup, and Cabling Infrastructure), Service (System Integration, Training & Consulting, and Support & Maintenance), End-User Type, Vertical, and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



A large number of data centers are being constructed, owing to the rising demand for data storage by organizations across the globe. Data center infrastructure components such as IT equipment, electrical infrastructure, and mechanical infrastructure need reliable and constant power supply within data centers to function. In addition, components such as servers, storage equipment, backup generators, and Automatic Transfer Switches (ATS), Power Distribution Units (PDUs), Computer Room Air Conditioning (CRAC), and Computer Room Air Handler (CRAH) smoothly function with reliable and constant power supply.



The unprecedented rise in power consumption by the data centers has increased operational and power costs, and it has become a challenge for end-users to manage and conserve power in the data centers. Thus, data center managers and IT professionals focus on the implementation of highly efficient data center power solutions for business continuity. The global data center power market is expected to reach a market size of USD 26,104 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period.



Power monitoring solution segment to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period



Power monitoring offers administrators, site managers, and operators a complete view of the data center power management system. It includes power monitoring software and hardware, such as meters, gateways, and adapters. It offers quick display of current, volts, real power, apparent power, power factors, and kilowatt-hours. By monitoring all these variables, the site manager or operators can evaluate power consumption and energy usage on a real-time basis. Data center managers and IT professionals can monitor and control power usage, reduce downtime, and regulate the existing power infrastructure of data centers. This monitoring helps reduce energy usage and maintain the IT equipment in data centers. It also helps data center providers to reduce energy, preventing unnecessary downtime and efficiently utilizing data center power infrastructure.



BFSI vertical to hold the largest market size during the forecast period



The BFSI vertical adopts cloud services to save operational costs and offer high business continuity. The adoption of cloud services in the BFSI vertical requires data centers to store data and process these services on a real-time basis. The data centers in this vertical offer high computing power and reduce time-to-market for BFSI institutions. These data centers also offer services, such as virtual machine disk library, file or object storage, firewalls, load balancers, IP addresses, and network connectivity in overlays or Virtual Local Area Networks (VLANs). They ensure business continuity by focusing on issues such as manageability, scalability, efficiency, and energy efficiency for the BFSI vertical. These issues will not be met if there is no efficiency in supply of power to data centers. Therefore, power solutions play an important role in minimizing the risk of business continuity and cost solutions in the BFSI vertical.



Data center power market in Asia Pacific to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period



APAC is the fastest-growing region in the data center power market. The region has witnessed huge investments in data center construction. Factors such as the internet penetration, cloud computing, growing economy, and rapid infrastructure development have contributed to the growth of the data center power market in the region. Major countries such as Australia, New Zealand, and China witness huge investments in industry verticals, such as BFSI, retail, healthcare, manufacturing, and telecommunications and IT, which have brought development and economic growth in APAC countries. The construction of data centers in APAC is comparatively higher due to the large untapped market areas for data center providers. The implementation of 5G has commenced in several countries, which will have a significant impact on the market, with telecommunication providers partnering with service providers in establishing edge data centers throughout the region.





