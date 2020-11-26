Chrysalis VCT plc (the “Company”)

LEI: 2138009FVDWULSIOX404

Results of General Meeting

26 November 2020

At a General Meeting of the Company, held earlier today, all resolutions as set out in the notice of the General Meeting of the Company dated 30 October 2020 (the “Resolutions”) were passed with the requisite majority. The proposals to put the company into members’ voluntary liquidation will now be implemented.

Details of the proxy votes in respect of the resolutions which were received as at 4.00 p.m. on 24 November 2020 are set out below:

For Discretionary Total For and Discretionary Against Withheld Resolution No. No. of No. of No. of No. of Total No. of Votes Votes Votes Votes Votes Cast Votes % of votes % of votes % of votes % of votes % of votes 1 8,747,671 73,054 8,820,725 641,543 9,462,268 28,814 92.45% 0.77% 93.22% 6.78% 100.00% 2 8,708,503 99,738 8,808,241 603,270 9,411,511 79,571 92.53% 1.06% 93.59% 6.41% 100.00% 3 8,704,460 128,825 8,833,285 563,247 9,396,532 94,550 92.63% 1.38% 94.01% 5.99% 100.00% 4 8,722,994 114,738 8,837,732 565,632 9,403,364 87,718 92.76% 1.22% 93.98% 6.02% 100.00% 5 8,551,297 134,738 8,686,035 612,750 9,298,785 192,297 91.96% 1.45% 93.41% 6.59% 100.00% 6 8,324,326 254,684 8,579,010 629,543 9,208,553 282,529 90.40% 2.76% 93.16% 6.84% 100.00%

﻿A copy of the Resolutions will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for viewing online at the following website: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism .



Further to the passing of the Resolutions, the cancellation of the listing of the Company’s Ordinary Shares on the Official List will take effect from 8.00 a.m. on 30 November 2020.

