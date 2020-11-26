SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hagens Berman urges Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ: TCMD) investors to submit their losses now. The firm has filed a securities fraud class action and certain investors may have sufficient losses to move for lead plaintiff.



Class Period: May 7, 2018 - June 8, 2020

Throughout the Class Period, Defendants allegedly misrepresented and concealed that: (1) while Tactile publicly touted a $4 plus billion or $5 plus billion market opportunity, in truth, the total addressable market for Tactile’s medical devices was materially smaller; (2) to induce sales growth and share gains, Tactile engaged in illegal sales and marketing activities; and (3) Tactile’s revenues were in part the product of unlawful conduct and thus unsustainable.

The truth began to emerge on Mar. 20, 2019, when an amended federal Qui Tam complaint filed against Tactile was unsealed, which contained detailed allegations of illegal sales practices on the part of Tactile, causing the Company to submit fraudulent claims to Medicare and the VA.

Then, on Feb. 21, 2020, the court issued an order in the Qui Tam Action, denying Tactile’s motion to dismiss in its entirety.

Finally, on June 8, 2020, research firm OSS Research published a scathing report about the Company, accusing Tactile of using a “‘daisy-chaining’ kickback scheme that has resulted in rampant overprescribing and rapid market share gains at the expense of patients, insurers and the public.”

All told, these disclosures caused Tactile securities to decline precipitously, wiping out significant shareholder value.

“We’re focused on investors’ losses and proving Tactile deceived investors by engaging in illegal marketing schemes to induce sales growth,” said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the investigation.

